Japan sets new nuclear fusion record

A large-scale nuclear fusion experiment in Japan has hit a major milestone, potentially bringing us a little closer to a future of unlimited clean energy.

atom fusion 101: Nuclear fusion is a process in which two atoms merge into one (unlike conventional nuclear power, which relies on fission – splitting an atom into two). This releases incredible amounts of energy in the form of heat, so much heat in fact, that it can power the Sun and other stars.

If we can harness the heat from nuclear fusion on Earth, we can use it to generate on-demand electricity without worrying about carbon emissions, nuclear waste or running out of fuel – hydrogen and lithium atoms. We will use it to make fuel. Are in abundance.

During nuclear fusion, two atoms merge into one, releasing huge amounts of energy.

challenge: Maintaining the conditions of the Sun’s interior on Earth is difficult, to put it mildly: To fuse hydrogen atoms, we must subject them to extreme pressures and temperatures above 180 million degrees Fahrenheit (100 million degrees Celsius). What needs to be done, and we have to control the extremely hot plasma to maintain the reaction.

Although scientists have recently managed to generate slightly more energy from fusion, it will take decades for them to overcome the many obstacles to developing a commercial fusion reactor.

What’s new? A fusion research device in Japan could play a key role in the development of those future reactors.

This machine, JT-60SA, is a tokamak: a hollow, donut-shaped device surrounded by magnetic coils. These machines are one of the best ways we have discovered to confine super-hot plasma so that fusion can occur (the stellarator is another).

The JT-60SA is now the largest tokamak to deliver plasma anywhere in the world.

On October 23, the National Institute for Quantum Science and Technology announced that it had achieved “first plasma” in the JT-60SA, meaning that the device was used for the first time to generate and contain super-hot plasma. – Which is a milestone. Development of Tokamak.

stepping stone: At 52 feet long, the JT-60SA is now the largest tokamak to deliver the first plasma anywhere in the world – but it likely won’t be for long.

The JT-60SA tokamak being built to support ITER is twice as tall as the tokamak under construction. Once that device receives first plasma – currently scheduled for December 2025 – it will become the largest nuclear fusion device to be operational.

Although fusion projects rarely go according to plan, the hope is that ITER will be the device that finally proves that commercial fusion power is possible – ushering in a new era in clean energy.

Source: www.freethink.com