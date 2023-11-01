Japan says prepared to deal with 'unilateral' currency moves as yen falls

Masato Kanda, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs, poses for a photo during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, January 31, 2022. Reuters/Issei Kato acquires licensing rights

Top FX diplomat warns of ‘unilateral, sharp’ yen moves

Government ready to take action against excessive measures – Matsuno

The warnings come as the yen fell due to the BOJ’s move.

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday officials were prepared to respond to recent “unilateral, sharp” moves in the yen, increasing his warning against speculators as the currency. Has fallen below a critical level. ,

Markets have been on alert in recent months for a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities, who are under pressure to deal with the currency’s continued depreciation as it raises import prices and families’ costs of living.

On Tuesday, the yen came under renewed and broad-based selling pressure after the Bank of Japan changed its yield control policy, which markets viewed as insufficient to close the wide interest rate gap that has pressured the currency for years. Is.

“Speculative trading appears to be the biggest factor behind the recent currency moves,” Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters on the yen’s decline.

He said the situation had become “more tense” than before over the yen’s moves, adding that officials would “respond appropriately without ruling out any option”.

Asked about the possibility of yen-buying intervention, Kanda said, “We are prepared,” though he declined to say what kind of action authorities might take or when it would take place.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also told reporters on Wednesday that officials were prepared to take appropriate action against excessive yen moves “without ruling out any option.”

The tone of officials’ warnings was stronger than last week, when Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said excessive currency volatility was undesirable and officials were monitoring the steps with a “strong sense of urgency.”

The yen fell to a one-year low against the dollar on Tuesday and hit a 15-year low against the euro as the BOJ’s decision stoked hopes of a major step toward ending years of massive stimulus. Disappointed the markets.

The Japanese currency jumped 0.27% to 151.26 per dollar on Wednesday after Kanda’s warning, but remained close to the one-year low of 151.74 touched the previous day.

Tokyo intervened in September last year, its first move in the market to boost its currency since 1998, when it pushed the yen as low as 145 per dollar after the BOJ decided to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy. Had done it. It hit the market again after the yen fell to a 32-year low of 151.94 in October 2022.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, Satoshi Sugiyama and Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes and Sri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com