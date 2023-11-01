Japan raises yen intervention warning after BOJ fuel sales

(Bloomberg) — Traders are placing new bets against the yen, prompting a blow from Japanese officials who are once again threatening to take action, including the possibility of currency intervention.

The yen fell away from a one-year low on Wednesday after Masato Kanda, the top currency official at Japan’s finance ministry, said authorities were prepared to take action if needed.

“We are ready,” Kanda told reporters, repeating language he used a year ago when Japan made the first of three entries into the market. “But I can’t say what we will do, and when – we will take the decision overall, and we are taking the decision in an immediate situation.”

On Tuesday the currency posted its biggest one-day fall since April, after the Bank of Japan drastically changed its range on bond yields, suggesting any move away from ultra-loose policy would be slow and gradual.

The yen strengthened after Kanda and was up about 0.3% at 151.15 per dollar as of 12:27 p.m. in Tokyo. It declined 1.7% on Tuesday.

Despite Wednesday’s intraday relief for the yen, its long-term decline toward 152 has left the currency hovering around the range that forced Japanese authorities to peg it a year ago. The swing of more than two yen in less than a day coincides with the extent of the volatility that caused Japan to spend more than $60 billion buying the currency in the markets last year. The yen also weakened against the euro on Tuesday to its lowest level since 2008.

“We are very concerned about unilateral, sudden changes in currencies,” Kanda said in the morning. “Fundamentals don’t change many yen overnight.”

He continued with a second round of comments around noon in which he said speculation had been the biggest factor in recent changes in the currency.

Finance ministry data released on Tuesday showed that no money was spent on currency market interventions between September 28 and October 27. This period also included October 3, when the yen suddenly fell from 150.16 to 147.43, a move that gave rise to discussion over whether Japan might have intervened in the markets.

Meanwhile, Japanese government bond yields were moving higher on Wednesday, while their US counterparts were fractionally lower, providing mild support to the yen. The central bank avoided any unscheduled bond purchases in the morning, which could have pushed yields lower and put pressure on the currency.

Still, traders were showing little fear that Japan would start buying the yen to stem its decline. Speculative US dollar calls pointed to growing bets on yen weakness, while leveraged funds were seen adding to shorts after the BOJ meeting.

“The Bank of Japan once again weakened,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Bank. “Yen shares came back and 150 is no longer a line in the sand for USD/JPY, we could see 152 tested,” he said, adding it could even reach 155 .

The BOJ loosened its grip on bond yields on Tuesday, saying the 1% effective cap on 10-year government debt is now seen as a reference point.

But this remains the last significant reason for the tightening action adopted by the world’s other major central banks, leaving bond yields there trading well below those in the US and Europe. This is leading to a continued decline in the yen as Japanese investors move cash elsewhere to pursue higher yields.

In the absence of any direct intervention, forex traders and strategists said more concrete monetary policy changes would be needed to stop the yen’s decline – and narrowing the gap in yields between the US and Japan. It has declined more than 13% against the dollar this year, following a similar-sized decline in 2022.

“The BOJ’s decision may not be enough to set it on an appreciation path,” said Aninda Mitra, macro and investment strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management in Singapore. “For that to happen, an accommodative pivot from the Fed may also now be needed.”

The dollar pared recent losses on Tuesday and kept the greenback’s strength level ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday afternoon. It is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold, underscoring its commitment to keep monetary policy tight until inflation risks subside.

Some investors said the yen’s decline could eventually prompt the BOJ to tighten its monetary policy more aggressively. Ultimately, such a shift would result in the currency strengthening from recent levels, although there is no sign of this happening any time soon.

Chief Executive Spencer Hakimian said, “Given the recent weakness of the yen, even after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve controls, and Japan’s reliance on commodity imports, it would be tempting to see the BOJ completely abandoning the YCC in 2024.” Wouldn’t surprise us.” Executives of Tolou Capital Management. “Therefore, we see value in the yen at these levels.”

