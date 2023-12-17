Japan: Poverty and abuse are driving more and more young women into prostitution.

A woman consults her phone while waiting for her host at a nightclub in Tokyo’s Kabukicho red-light district on January 23, 2017. Behrouz Mehri/AFP

“A man grabbed my arm and forcefully took me to a hotel. He started filming me and molesting me. I was very scared. I ran away before he could strip me.” With a lost gaze, the teenager, wearing a pink miniskirt glittering with diamonds and high heels, hesitated as she entered the Kabukicho police station in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district.

Vulnerable and barely 18 years old, she is one of hundreds of teenage girls and young women who turn to prostitution in this red-light district of the Japanese capital to pay off debts, make ends meet or simply survive. Their presence has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many people lost their jobs or faced domestic or family violence.

Lined up in the alley between the white facade of Okubo Hospital and the gates of the park of the same name, young women wait for kimoi ojisan (“uncle”), their customers, who pay between ¥5,000 and ¥20,000 (approximately) €30 to €120) for an hour of paid sex in one of the nearby “love hotels”. After 10 pm, some people head to theme bars dressed as nurses, Lolita or Subrata. These girls usually stay in cyber cafes in the center of Kabukicho, charging 4,600 yen (€28) per night for a cabin.

Domestic abuse is on the rise

Police arrested 35 of these young women in September – 80 since the beginning of the year, compared with 51 in 2022. Of the 35 arrested, about 15 were in debt to “hosts”, young men who worked in women-only clubs. Dressed in costumes, make-up and make-up, they target their victims online – usually single women, often from provincial areas –, seduce them and then lure them into their club. They spend exorbitant amounts of money, up to 200,000 yen per night.

Ayaka Shiomura of the Democratic Constitutional Party (PDC), who raised the issue in parliament in October, said, “The hosts use mind-control tactics. They are virtually trained by the club management to do so.” The victim prostitutes herself to repay her debt to the host. In January, police arrested 27-year-old host Takuya Akiba, who allegedly forced a woman to work at the bar in order to pay him ¥10 million (€61,400). “I wanted to be number one at my club,” he reportedly told investigators.

Read more articles Single mothers in Japan face discrimination and barriers to support

Poverty or family abuse is another cause of female prostitution, which increased by 1.8% to a record 84,496 cases in 2022. Fleeing their homes, many of these young people end up in Kabukicho, a glittering district that never sleeps. At its central Toyoko intersection, outside the brand-new Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, boys with red, green or pink hair and black dresses, or girls in school uniforms, wander among alcoholic beverage cans and empty cake wrappers, drinking wine and pushing- Let’s punch. These “Toyoko Kids”, as they are known here, often fall into drug addiction and prostitution.

You have 60% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.

Source: www.lemonde.fr