Japan October factory output rises on circuit, auto rebound

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory output rose for the second straight month in October, government data showed on Thursday, driven by output of integrated circuits and autos, although risks to external demand loomed.

Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed industrial output in October rose 1.0% from the previous month. The reading was broadly in line with the average market forecast of a 0.8% increase and a 0.5% gain in September.

Production of electronic parts and components in October rose 6.6% from the previous month, led by metal-oxide-semiconductor integrated circuits and hybrid integrated circuits.

Motor vehicle production also rose 2.0% month-on-month in October, thanks to strong sales of small passenger cars and trucks.

However, production of general passenger cars declined 4.0%, partly hit by disruptions at top automaker Toyota Motor, a METI official said.

Toyota suspended work at several group factories for parts of last month because of an accident at a supplier’s facility. However, the carmaker reported a 39.2% increase in domestic production, which it attributed to easing the chip shortage.

Manufacturers surveyed by the industry ministry expect seasonally adjusted output to decline 0.3% in November and climb 3.2% in December, sticking to their assessment on a “watch-to-see” industrial outlook.

Masato Koike, economist at Sompo Institute Plus, said, “While it is positive that the impact of the parts supply shortage is diminishing, production is likely to continue to fluctuate as the overseas economic situation worsens.”

The METI official said the rise in global interest rates on capital investment is impacting construction machinery in Europe.

Other data showed Japanese retail sales rose 4.2% in October from a year earlier, marking the 20th consecutive month of gains, but the pace was below the average market forecast of 5.9% growth.

Compared to the previous month, retail sales declined 1.6% in October, after a 0.4% gain in September due to price pressures.

However, the pace of consumer price increases will slow significantly next year, according to a survey by market research firm Teikoku Databank released on Thursday, which found food companies planning to raise prices fell by nearly 80% over the coming year. Is. Same period last year.

“The two-year ‘food price surge’ will now end,” Teikoku Databank reported.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)

