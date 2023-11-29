Japan is filled with 8.5 million akiya, empty 'ghost houses' left to rot. Now Airbnb wants to fill them with tourists.

Airbnb wants to use the growing number of abandoned houses in Japan to boost its business.

It told Nikkei it wants to partner with local governments to encourage homeowners to renovate.

Japan has about 8.5 million akiya, or empty homes, as its population declines and ages.

Airbnb is trying to take advantage of the rising number of vacant homes in Japan, hoping to convince owners to turn vacant homes into tourist attractions.

“It could be a good source of income after people retire as our lifespans get longer,” Yasuyuki Tanabe, Japan head of Airbnb, told Nikkei. “If owners of derelict properties refurbish them and convert them into housing, If there are, this would be a solution.”

Tanabe told Nikkei that Airbnb hopes to partner with businesses and local governments to encourage homeowners to invest in renovations.

“Akia numbers are increasing and are expected to continue increasing. Many of them are too good to be abandoned. There are safety risks if they are left without care,” Tanabe said.

There are approximately 8.5 million abandoned houses in Japan

There are about 8.49 million akiya, or vacant houses, in Japan, according to the government’s housing and land survey in 2018. The survey is conducted every five years.

Many of these houses have been abandoned due to Japan’s population decline and aging, and are usually spread out in rural areas.

Some villages have turned into ghost towns of houses covered with overgrowth as residents have moved to major urban centres.

With no one living in these homes, owners have little incentive to maintain them, as the buildings themselves usually do not hold much value.

The government has offered incentives for people to buy land and live there, such as tax breaks and extremely affordable homes starting at less than $500. Foreign people from countries with rising housing prices have also arrived in Japan looking to purchase and restore akiyo for living.

But the number of akiah is still expected to rise, with the Nomura Research Institute predicting that at least 30% of homes in Japan will be abandoned by 2033.

And so Airbnb hopes to convince owners that they can turn their abandoned properties into a source of income.

According to Nikkei, it has a particular interest in kominka, or traditional wooden houses, which it believes will attract foreign tourists interested in Japan’s history and culture.

Tanabe said the company is “strengthening ties” with an association that preserves these homes, and has donated nearly $1 million to the organization, according to the outlet.

Tourism in Japan is once again gaining momentum, with visitor arrivals reaching 2.51 million in October, compared with 2.49 million in October 2019 before the pandemic, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

That’s up just 0.8%, but it was the first month this year that arrivals finally overtook 2019’s figures.

Japan saw 44.3% fewer arrivals in January compared to January 2019, but the gap has narrowed every month since then.

Source: www.businessinsider.com