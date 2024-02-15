Comparisons between nations’ economies look at nominal GDP, which does not reflect slightly different national situations, and is in dollar terms.

Shinjuku district of Tokyo. Japan’s economy is in the grip of recession. Photo: AP

Japan’s nominal GDP last year totaled US$4.2 trillion, or about 591 trillion yen. Germany’s assets, announced last month, were US$4.4 trillion or US$4.5 trillion depending on currency conversion.

For the latest October-December quarter, the Japanese economy shrank at an annual rate of 0.4 percent, and minus 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, according to Cabinet Office data on real GDP. For the year, real gross domestic product increased by 1.9 percent compared to the previous year.

Real GDP is a measure of the value of a country’s products and services. The annual rate measures what would have happened if the quarterly rate had continued for one year.

Both Japan and Germany built their economies through strong small- and medium-sized businesses with solid productivity. In contrast to Japan, Germany has shown a solid economic base on the back of a strong euro and inflation. The weak yen also acts as a loss for Japan.

Tetsuji Okazaki, an economics professor at the University of Tokyo, said the latest figures reflect the realities of a weakening Japan and that Japan’s presence in the world is likely to diminish as a result.

For example, several years ago, Japan boasted a powerful auto sector. But with the advent of electric vehicles, that advantage has also been shaken,” he said.

Okazaki said that the gap between developed countries and emerging countries is narrowing, and India is sure to overtake Japan in terms of nominal GDP in a few years.

Immigration is one option to solve the problem of labor shortage in the country. But Japan has been relatively unwelcoming of foreign workers, except as temporary guests, leading to criticism about a lack of diversity and discrimination.

Another option is robotics, which is slowly taking off but not enough to make up for the long-standing labor shortage in the country.

Japan was historically known as “an economic miracle”, rising from the ashes of World War II to become the second-largest economy behind the US, and continued to do so through the 1970s and 1980s.

Entrepreneurs behind companies that rose from humble beginnings, such as Honda Motor Co.’s Soichiro Honda and Panasonic Corp.’s Konosuke Matsushita, have reflected on the hard work behind Japan Inc.

Made in Japan gained a reputation as a cheap as well as quality product and some products became iconic around the world. Those may be the good old days now.

Many factors still remain to be known, Okazaki said.

“But when looking ahead to the next few decades, the outlook for Japan is bleak,” he said.

