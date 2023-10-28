TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) – Japan’s business lobby Keidanren will urge member companies to consider raising base wages next year and ask the central bank to achieve “moderate” inflation, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

In its draft guidance on next year’s wage negotiations, Keidanren will call on companies to “maintain and strengthen” the pace of raising wages over the next year, the newspaper said.

According to the draft guidance obtained by Nikkei, “It is beneficial to examine raising salaries, including revising the base salary as necessary.”

The Keidanren, a powerful lobby with close ties to the administration, will “strongly urge” the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to guide monetary policy to achieve “moderate inflation”, the newspaper said.

With inflation above its 2% target for more than a year, the BOJ is under pressure to end its decade-old ultra-loose monetary policy.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed the need to keep interest rates low until strong wage gains help Japan achieve 2% inflation supported by solid consumption.

Japanese wages had been stagnant for decades until last year, when rising raw material costs fueled inflation and pressured companies to compensate workers with higher wages.

Major companies agreed to an average wage increase of 3.58% this year, the highest increase in three decades, and some of them have promised to continue raising wages next year in the face of a growing labor shortage.

But there is uncertainty over whether smaller companies will follow suit as rising raw material costs and slow global growth weigh on profits, analysts say.

Japan’s largest labor union, Rengo, plans to demand a more than 5% increase in overall pay, including a 3% increase in basic pay, in talks in spring next year, according to public broadcaster NHK.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

