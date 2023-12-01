Last Updated: November 30, 2023, 4:06 pm ET

First Published: November 30, 2023 2:33 pm ET

About $6 trillion of cash is sitting on the sidelines in money-market funds, and some of it is likely to be reallocated to “carefully selected risk assets.”

That’s according to Ali Dibadj, chief executive of London-based Janus Henderson Investors, which had $308.3 billion in assets under management as of September. Of that, about $187.9 billion, or 61%, was in equity strategies.

Cash reserves in money-market funds have nearly doubled since 2018 to about $5.92 trillion, according to the most recent data from the Federal Reserve — driven by investors looking to take advantage of some of the highest U.S. interest rates in decades. Is.

“Borrowing costs have now neared their peak and are probably about to fall, reducing the attractiveness of holding cash and reinvesting in the return-generating potential of carefully selected risk assets,” DiBudge wrote in a blog on Wednesday. The allocation remains to be seen.”

Top Wall Street investment banks, brokers and research firms generally expect U.S. stocks to continue rising, but returns for the S&P 500 SPX are expected to be well below average next year, according to forecasts seen by MarketWatch.

Money-market industry experts argue that “onshore cash” has historically not been redeployed into stocks, because institutional players such as corporations mostly use money-market funds to deal with their cash balances.

Yet Dibadge at Janus believes the potential for reallocation of riskier assets is a factor that “suggests we have entered an era appropriate for actively managed investment strategies,” the chief executive wrote. “For much of the last decade, returns have been boosted by cheap money and broad equity markets have generally grown, favoring passive, index-led strategies and illiquid private equity… This is an environment in which the right asset class And the right one requires investment. Securities, working in the right background.”

He expects a scenario to develop that will likely favor “stock pickers, differentiated research and a selective approach to asset allocation.”

On Thursday, U.S. stocks the DJIA SPX Comp closed mostly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping more than 500 points and helped by strong earnings results from Salesforce Inc., CRM.



