When you buy a stock and hold it for the long term, you definitely want it to get a positive return. Even better, you’d like to see the share price moving higher than the market average. But Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) has fallen short of that second target, with a 25% share price increase over five years, well below market returns. Last year wasn’t too good either, with the stock up only 2.2%.

So let’s assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they have moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

in his essay Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett explained how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. A flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment about a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Despite strong share price performance over five years, Janus Henderson Group’s earnings per share are down 15% a year.

Since EPS has declined significantly, it seems unlikely that market participants are considering EPS to value the company. Falling EPS doesn’t correlate with the rising share price, so it’s worth taking a look at other metrics.

We saw that the dividend is higher than it was before – that’s always good to see. Dividend investors may have helped support the share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

We know that Janus Henderson Group has improved its earnings over the last three years, but what does the future hold? it Free If you want to investigate the stock further, Janus Henderson Group’s interactive report on its balance sheet strength is a great place to start.

What about dividends?

As well as measuring share price return, investors should also consider total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that takes into account the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividends received were reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the returns generated by a stock. In the case of Janus Henderson Group, its TSR for the last 5 years is 66%. This is higher than its share price return we mentioned earlier. And no prizes for guessing that dividend payments largely explain the variance!

a different perspective

Janus Henderson Group shareholders are up 8.4% for the year (including dividends). But this was below the market average. If we look back five years, the returns are even better, at 11% per annum for five years. It is quite possible that the business may continue to grow strongly despite slowing share price growth. While it is worth considering the various effects of market conditions on a share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we have identified 2 warning signs for Janus Henderson Group (1 cannot be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

