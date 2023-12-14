Janet Yellen says Trump administration's China policies have made America more vulnerable

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says former President Donald Trump’s policies toward China have left the U.S. “more vulnerable and more isolated” in the global economy, in her bid for the Republican presidential nomination. It’s a rare blow from him in the front-running race.

Yellen said in prepared remarks to be delivered at a US-China Business Council event Thursday night that the Trump administration “failed to invest domestically in critical areas such as infrastructure and advanced technology, while also neglecting relationships with our allies and partners ” It has been honed and strengthened over decades.”

His comments come as the US is rebuilding its ties with the Asian superpower, including a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November. The two nations agreed to curb the production of illicit fentanyl, a deadly ingredient in drugs sold in the United States, and agreed to resume military-to-military communications.

Yellen, who rarely comments on previous administrations’ approach to trade, said Trump-era policies on China have left the U.S. more vulnerable and isolated in a competitive global economy that demands Nations should take exactly the opposite approach.

“It damaged our global reputation and missed important economic opportunities for American companies and workers,” she says.

In her speech previewed for the press ahead of the event, Yellen touted the Biden administration’s plans to strengthen ties with like-minded countries through “friend shoring” with countries such as South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, India and Indonesia. Highlighted strategy.

“Over the last three years, the Biden administration has corrected course,” she says. “We are investing at home through President Biden’s Invest in America agenda,” including infrastructure, climate and semiconductors. Citing new laws on others.

However, the Biden administration has retained some key Trump-era policies that punish China, including tariffs on select Chinese goods imported into the United States.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in May, Yellen said the US would likely not reduce tariffs.

“I can imagine some adjustments to rationalize the tariff structure, but I think the general feeling in the administration is that reducing tariffs is not appropriate,” she said.

Additionally, Biden signed an executive order over the summer designed to regulate and block high-tech U.S.-based investments headed to China, a move his Democratic administration said was based on protecting national security. is based. And in 2022, the US moved to block exports of advanced computer chips to China.

Cornell trade policy professor Ishwar Prasad said there are big differences in the way the two administrations have approached US-China economic relations.

“The Biden administration has maintained a tough but constructive approach toward China, prioritizing national security considerations but also seeking avenues for cooperation and progress in areas of mutual benefit,” Prasad said. “The Trump administration adopted a more hostile and aggressive stance that was less than a recognition of the shared interests between the two countries.”

According to the US Trade Representative, trade in goods and services between the two countries will total $758.4 billion in 2022. However, Chinese investment in the US has declined to $28.7 billion in 2022, down 7.2% from the previous year.

Source: apnews.com