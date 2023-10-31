Janet Yellen made the worst mistake in Treasury history when she failed to pounce on cheap debt, says elite investor Stanley Druckenmiller.

Stanley Druckenmiller says Janet Yellen has made the worst mistake in the history of the US Treasury.

The Treasury chief should have issued more long-term government debt at lower interest rates, he said.

Druckenmiller said many American households and businesses managed to lock in low rates.

Stanley Druckenmiller says Janet Yellen made the worst mistake in Treasury history, helping pave the way for the debt disaster.

Druckenmiller said Yellen, who was appointed Treasury secretary in January 2021, should have issued more long-term government bonds before the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates early last year. The billionaire investor and head of the Duquesne family office made the comments to elite trader Paul Tudor Jones during a heated exchange at a recent Robin Hood Foundation event.

“When rates were practically zero, every Tom, Dick, Harry and Mary in the United States refinanced their mortgage,” Druckenmiller said. “Unfortunately we had one entity that didn’t do that, and that was the U.S. Treasury.”

“Janet Yellen – I think because of political shortsightedness, whatever – was issuing a two-year at 15 basis points when she could have issued a 10-year at 70 basis points or a 30-year at 180 basis points,” Druckenmiller said of the debt. Continued referring to the conditions. Issued by the treasury.

“I really think that if you go back to Alexander Hamilton, it was the biggest mistake in the history of the Treasury. I don’t know why he wasn’t called out on it, even though he had no right to remain in that job. Is,” Druckenmiller said.

He said, “I knew that every caddy, every locker-room guy, everyone in America was refinancing their mortgage, every corporation was increasing their debt.”

Druckenmiller warned that Yellen’s mistake had worsened America’s financial situation. If rates remain where they are, he said, the government’s annual interest expenditure will rise to 4.5% of GDP by 2033 and 7% by 2043 – equivalent to 144% of annual discretionary spending today.

“What the politicians are telling you and thinking they won’t cut entitlements is an absolute lie, the numbers don’t work at all, it’s a fantasy,” he said. “To be honest, I think the math is screwed.”

The combination of pent-up demand, fiscal and monetary stimulus and pandemic-related shortages pushed inflation to a 40-year high last year. The Fed has since raised rates from near zero to 5%, as higher rates reduce price growth by encouraging savings on spending and making borrowing more expensive.

Druckenmiller says the government should have set lower rates on its long-term debt when it had the chance, just as many American homeowners cheaply refinanced their mortgages. In particular, the latter trend has mitigated the impact of Fed rate hikes on US households, raising fears of stubborn inflation and rates remaining high for a longer period of time.

Duquesne is one of several high-profile commentators to sound the alarm on major government debt. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and hedge-fund billionaires Ray Dalio and Leon Cooperman have warned that the US economy could be headed for crisis if it does not solve its leverage problem.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com