June 29, 2024
Jane McDonald's impressive 15kg weight loss thanks to giving up one food type


TV presenter Jane McDonald, known for her cruise shows and being a singer, has undergone a lifestyle transformation in recent years which resulted in her losing three dress sizes. Her journey began after she appeared in ITV’s Sugar Free Farm back in 2017.

For years Jane admitted she had battled with cravings for sugary food, as well as wine. But when she took part in the ITV show she managed to lose three dress sizes by overhauling her diet. Ever since she has managed to stick to a healthy diet, the Express reports.

Commenting on the changes, she previously said: “I always used to be hungry and was always snacking on something, but I don’t have any of that now. It’s because of a change in mindset. I used to live to eat, but now I eat to live.”

Jane has always looked fantastic, but since losing excess weight, she said her energy levels are much higher. Although she was sceptical about going on the show, she didn’t even feel hungry within two weeks.

She achieved this by swapping sugary, carb-heavy meals for more filling and nutritious meals. Jane managed to lose 1.5 stone during her time on the Sugar Free Farm.

Jane McDonald dropped three dress sizes as a result of the change -Credit:(Image: Getty)

After the show the star reportedly lost another stone and has maintained this figure since. Jane said her new approach to healthy eating was easy to slot into her lifestyle. She explained she focuses on what feeds her body to fuel her while she is on the go, rather than craving and eating the wrong foods.

