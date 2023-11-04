Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor visits O-Hub in Bhubaneswar to inspect Odisha's startup ecosystem - ET Govt

Dr. Rai highlighted Startup Odisha’s commitment towards women, with 41% of recognized startup founders being women. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir visited Startup Odisha at O-Hub on Friday. At the invitation of Startup Odisha, eminent educationist Dr. Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University also graced the occasion.

Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha, gave a presentation to the LG of Jammu and Kashmir, giving information about the unique initiatives, programs and best practices. He described the notable initiatives behind the success of the Startup Odisha programme.

Dr. Rai highlighted Startup Odisha’s commitment towards women, with 41% of recognized startups having women founders and the team’s efforts towards increasing this number further.

Manoj Sinha shared his perspective on the innovation scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the growing number of startups in the field of agriculture and horticulture. He discussed the government’s commitment to promote the startup ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship.

Dr. Omkar Rai accompanied Manoj Sinha and showed him the O-Hub and the work being done in the campus.

Dr. Omkar Rai said, “It is indeed an honor for us that the LG of Jammu and Kashmir has visited our campus. We are inspired by his journey. It is our collective commitment to work towards building a strong and robust foundation in Startup Odisha that fosters collaboration, innovation and progress for our startup community and the wider society. LG’s journey is a source of great inspiration for the startup ecosystem of Odisha.”

Odisha has been recognized as the top performing state in the Startup Ranking Framework of States by DPIIT, Government of India. The state has distinguished itself as one of the fastest growing regions in India, not only in terms of economic prosperity but also in areas such as women empowerment, sports, arts and entrepreneurship.

Join a community of 2M+ industry professionals

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest information and analysis.

Download eGovernment App

Get realtime updates

Save your favorite articles

scan to download app

Source: government.economictimes.indiatimes.com