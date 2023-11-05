Jamie Oliver’s fish skewers are the perfect weight loss dish – recipe
If you want to lose weight, take a look at your current diet and make some important swaps.
You can still eat your favourite foods, just healthier versions. For example, your Friday night fish and chip takeaway can be easily exchanged for Jamie Oliver’s fantastic fish skewers with zingy lentil salad and yoghurt, at just 507 calories per portion.
Jamie said this dish is “perfect for getting the whole family to enjoy eating fish”. He said: “This quick and easy dish is fun, fresh and zingy, and can be easily rustled up on a weeknight when you’re short on time. Pop them on the barbecue for bonus smoky flavour if the weather’s looking good.”
The recipe serves four people so is perfect for family dinner, but quantities can be amended depending on party size.
Budding chefs won’t be holed up in the kitchen for hours on end making this “super easy” fish dish, as it takes just 22 minutes to put on the table.
Ingredients
- Olive oil
- One clove of garlic
- Two lemons
- Two sprigs of fresh rosemary
- One red pepper
- Four 130g white fish fillets , skin off, pin-boned, from sustainable sources
- Two thick slices of wholemeal bread, (200g)
- Eight rashers of higher-welfare smoked pancetta or smoked streaky bacon
- Two 250g sachets of cooked puy lentils
- Two 80g bags of watercress, spinach & rocket
- Four tablespoons natural yoghurt
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/gas 6, and place four wooden skewers into a tray of cold water to soak (or use woody rosemary sprigs – see Jamie’s tips below.
- Drizzle two tablespoons of olive oil into a large roasting tray. Peel and finely grate in one clove of garlic as well as the zest of one lemon. Next, squeeze in the juice from half a lemon. Pick, finely chop and chuck in two sprigs of fresh rosemary. Season with sea salt and black pepper.
- Deseed one red pepper and slice it into 3cm chunks along. Slice the four 130g white fish fillets the same way, and again with the two thick slices of wholemeal bread. Chuck the sliced peppers, fish fillets and bread into the tray and toss so everything is coated.
- Take the skewers out of the water. Divide the bread, fish and pepper pieces equally and carefully thread them onto the skewers. Ensure you leave small spaces between them so that everything is cooked properly and evenly.
- Loosely wrap two slices of pancetta or smoked streaky bacon (whatever you prefer) around each skewer. Put the skewers back in the tray and roast for 10 minutes, or until golden and just cooked through. If you prefer, you can grill, barbecue or cook on a griddle instead, ensuring you turn halfway to cook fully.
- Heat two 250g sachets of cooked grain pouches according to packet instructions, then pour in a bowl and toss with two 80g bags of watercress, spinach and rocket, one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, the juice of half a lemon, a pinch of sea salt and a pinch of black pepper.
- Plate up the lentil salad onto four plates and pop a kebab on top of each. Dollop each portion with a tablespoon of natural yoghurt. Slice up some wedges for squeezing. Enjoy!
Jamie’s top tips
- Swap your skewers for any long woody sprigs of rosemary you might have growing in the garden. These will add a lot of extra flavour. Remove most of the leaves but keep the top 3cm. Sharpen the end of each sprig by slicing it at an angle to create a spike for easier ingredient threading.
- Jamie uses white fish fillets but these can be substituted for other types of fish.
- Chop up any salad ingredients you have in the fridge and chuck them in.
Losing weight might feel difficult but is totally possible if you take the right steps. The NHS has provided some guidance on how to do it responsibly.
Fill up on fruits and vegetables and aim to get your five-a-day. 80g of fresh, canned or frozen fruit or vegetables count as one portion.
Making key swaps can make a huge difference in achieving your weight loss goals. When reading food labels, try to go for ones with more green than orange or red. Exchange sugary drinks for water, adding slices of lemon or lime if you’re not too keen on taste. Try to cut down on foods that are high in sugar and fat, swapping your sugary cereal for a wholemeal variety.
Make realistic weight loss goals rather than attempting to lose it all at once. Aim to shed 1 to 2lbs, or 0.5 to 1kg, a week.
While a healthy diet is essential, getting enough exercise is fundamental too. The NHS recommends getting active for 150 minutes per week.