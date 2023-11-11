Jamie Oliver says posh restaurant chains are ‘just collecting dishes’ and cooking off-site

Jamie Oliver has said that some “posh” restaurant chains simply “assemble” plates of food and mislead customers into thinking that the food they are eating has been completely prepared on-site.

Celebrity TV chef who rose to fame in his early twenties due to the launch of his BBC cooking show, naked cook, His UK-wide high street restaurant chain Jamie’s Italian saw it go into liquidation in 2019. Now, in a new interview many timesOliver looks at what restaurant chains will offer in 2023.

“If you look at some places [posh chains] – They’re collecting food,” Oliver told the publication. “There’s a lot happening off-site and everyone thinks they’re getting great food. Is it really like that? come on.”

By contrast, Oliver says, his now-defunct restaurant chain was “marinating, cooking.” [and] “All our dressings are being made on site.”

Oliver opened his first branch of Jamie’s Italian in 2008 and has seen rapid expansion across the UK in the early 2010s. But it collapsed when the business started accumulating debt.

Oliver told many times They aimed to run a reasonable kitchen operation, pay above minimum wage, and bring ethnically sourced food to the mid-market, but, as rents increased and profits decreased, it became difficult for the restaurant to maintain quality. .

At the time of its launch, Oliver stated that their intention was to “positively disrupt mid-market dining in the high street in the UK”. But in 2018, Oliver announced he had “no more money” to invest in Jamie’s Italian and at the time it was revealed that Jamie’s Italian had debts of £71.5m, including £2.2m in staff salaries. and included an overdraft of £30.2m. And loan.

Just before the company’s collapse, Marina O’Loughlin of The Sunday Times reviewed the “tagliatelle with truffles” dish at Jamie’s in Westfield Stratford.

O’Loughlin wrote, “Horrible, a slushy, salty swamp of sauce, brown and dusted with nutmeg.” “Tiny bits of tasteless black truffle, not shavings, lurking here and there like rat feces in the soup.”

Celebrity TV chef admits the model for Jamie’s Italian was ‘wrong from day one’ (Getty Images)

Oliver has now admitted that he realized the model of Jamie’s Italian was “wrong from day one”, with the business often punching above its weight when outbidding competitors for premium high street locations.

He said that when he opened the restaurant chain in 2008, he and his team were “so charming”, which brought about a “feeling of arrogance”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Oliver revealed why he bought his 16th century Essex mansion while his business was heading for collapse and 1,000 staff had lost their jobs. He was scrutinized in some quarters after builders were seen working on the mansion house soon after the closure of business.

Oliver said at the time he realized the irony of the decision. “If I was just media savvy, I wouldn’t have been there when everything was going wrong,” he explained.

“Nobody really knows why I bought this house.”

The Essex home where Oliver’s new Channel 4 TV series is based 5 ingredient meal Filmed here, it features 70 acres of lush lawns, a beautiful old wooden kitchen and a three-bedroom lodge in the woods.

Oliver continued: “There were a lot of things there that were quite specific, quite intimate… I don’t care what anyone thinks. They don’t need to know. It is an old mistake that is falling away; Only an idiot would buy it..”

Source: www.bing.com