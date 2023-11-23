Jamie Foxx sued over alleged sexual assault at New York restaurant in 2015

The lawsuit claims the plaintiff required medical treatment and suffered emotional distress as a result of “sexual harassment, abuse, assault and battery.”

Jamie Foxx is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a New York City restaurant in 2015.

A new lawsuit filed Wednesday details an encounter between the actor (now 55) and the unnamed plaintiff at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015. When the woman arrived at the rooftop restaurant at 11 p.m., the woman and her friend allegedly But were sitting at the same table. Foxx was asked to step away and take a photo with the actor, who the plaintiff alleges appeared intoxicated, and he responded, “Sure, baby anything for you.”

The lawsuit claims Fox told the plaintiff she had a “supermodel body” and allegedly pulled her to her rear area, where he placed both hands on her waist and under her shirt to rub her breasts. Keep it. She claims he then allegedly put his hands down her pants, putting his fingers inside her vagina and anus.

The woman claims several people, including security guards, witnessed the alleged assault, but they walked away despite her trying to move away from Fox, according to the lawsuit. She also says that Fox only stopped when her friend came around the corner and saw what was happening.

The woman is now suing Foxx and the restaurant for compensatory and punitive damages, as she claims she had to seek medical treatment and suffered emotional distress as a result of “sexual harassment, abuse, assault and battery.”

Representatives for Fox, Catch NYC and Roof, and an attorney for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.

