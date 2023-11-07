Jamie Dimon warns that conflict in the Middle East could lead to the worst global crisis since World War II

Jamie Dimon said the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have pushed the world to the brink of grave crisis.

“Geopolitical matters are very serious – arguably the most serious since 1938,” he told the Sunday Times.

JP Morgan boss said that there is no point in worrying about the market at such a time.

Jamie Dimon has warned that conflicts in Europe and the Middle East threaten to create the worst global crisis since World War II.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s war with Hamas have made the world more “scary and unpredictable,” the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase said in an interview with the UK’s Sunday Times.

“Here in the U.S., our economy continues to be strong,” he told the outlet, likely referring to the country’s surging GDP growth and flexible jobs market. “We still have a lot of fiscal and monetary stimulus in the system.”

“But these geopolitical matters are very serious – arguably the most serious since 1938,” Dimon said, referring to the year when Nazi Germany occupied parts of Czechoslovakia and stepped up its persecution of the Jewish people. .

A month after Hamas’ attack on Israel, financial markets have largely ignored the conflict in the Middle East.

The S&P 500 gauge of U.S. stocks has climbed 1% since Oct. 7, with investors buoyed by the idea that the Federal Reserve probably won’t raise interest rates again. The MSCI World Index, which tracks global equities, also rose about 1% over the same period.

Meanwhile, Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil prices rose after the Hamas attack on fears that key producer Iran could be embroiled in a wider conflict, but both benchmarks are back to pre-war levels.

Dimon, head of America’s largest bank, said that it would be futile to worry about the markets when the world is on the verge of such a serious crisis.

“What’s happening… right now is the most important thing for the future of the world – freedom, democracy, food, energy, immigration,” he told the Sunday Times. “When you say, ‘How will this affect the market?’ So we minimize that importance.”

“The markets are going to be fine. The markets can deal with stuff. The markets are going to go up and down. The markets are going to go up and down,” Dimon said.

This is not the first time the JPMorgan boss has warned that conflict in the Middle East is a threat to the world economy.

“This could be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades,” he said in a press release after the bank reported quarterly earnings last month, citing growing geopolitical friction, the Fed’s tightening campaign and the mountain of US government debt. Pointing towards it he said. ,

