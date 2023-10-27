Jamie Dimon to sell JPMorgan shares for the first time since becoming CEO nearly two decades ago

As head of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon will do something he’s never done before in nearly two decades — sell shares in the company.

Top executives of the country’s largest bank will sell up to 1 million shares starting next year, according to a regulatory filing this week.

JPMorgan tried to reassure investors that the stock selloff was not a cause for concern.

“Mr. Dimon believes that the company’s prospects are very strong and that his stake in the company will remain very significant,” the filing said.

Dimon and his family currently own approximately 8.6 million shares of the bank.

And under Dimon’s leadership, JPMorgan has become a titan.

Dimon became CEO of JPMorgan in January 2006 and moved into the role of chairman a year later. The value of the bank, which has $3.2 trillion in assets, has tripled during Dimon’s tenure, according to FactSet, and now has a market capitalization of more than $409.1 billion.

JPMorgan’s shares have also tripled in value in that time and are up 10% in the past year.

The Bank of New York reported a 35% increase in profits during its most recent quarter, thanks to a sharp rise in interest rates.

Dimon has also come to be regarded as a powerful and outspoken voice on Wall Street. He issued a serious statement regarding the current state of world affairs and economic instability.

When the bank posted another blockbuster earnings report two weeks ago, Dimon warned, “This could be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades.”

Dimon laid out a long list of key issues: the Russia-Ukraine war, the new war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza, high levels of government debt and deficit, high inflation, as well as tight labor markets, where workers demand increased wages. There have been high-profile strikes in manufacturing and entertainment over wages.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. fell more than 2% on Friday.

