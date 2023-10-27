Jamie Dimon to reduce his JPM stake in first stock sale as boss

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon plans to sell 1 million shares of the company’s stock, currently worth about $141 million, his first such sale since taking over as boss in 2005. .

The CEO and his family intend to do so starting in 2024, according to a regulatory filing from JPMorgan on Friday, which described the sale “for financial diversification and tax-planning purposes.”

A JPMorgan spokesperson said Friday that the disclosure is not related to any near-term succession planning. Dimon, 67, is currently the longest-serving CEO of a major national bank. JPMorgan is the largest lender by assets in the US.

Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase has been CEO since 2005. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

“Mr. Dimon believes the company’s prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain a very significant one,” JPMorgan said in the filing.

JPMorgan’s stock fell more than 2% during Friday morning trading. Since the beginning of the year, it has risen about 5%, outperforming all of its competitors.

The planned stock sale announced by the bank on Friday represents about 12% of the CEO and his family’s stake, excluding unvested shares and stock appreciation rights. Dimon and his family currently own about 8.6 million shares of the stock, worth about $1.2 billion as of Thursday’s closing price.

Dimon also has unvested share units corresponding to 561,793 shares and other stock appreciation rights for 1.5 million shares that are subject to performance targets.

The board granted Dimon 1.5 million options in 2021 as a special retention bonus. He can’t exercise those options until 2026, and he must stay at the bank the whole time while meeting certain performance goals.

But the retention plan has an interesting provision that allows Dimon an early exit: He can exercise the options if he leaves a government job, according to a regulatory filing. Elected or unelected.

Dimon has frequently been linked to top roles in Washington over the years. During President Obama’s tenure, Dimon was frequently mentioned as a potential Treasury Secretary. Billionaire Warren Buffett also offered his support in 2012, saying Dimon would be the best selection for the job.

“I can’t do this forever, I know that,” Dimon told analysts on May 22. “But my intensity is the same. I feel like when I don’t have that kind of intensity, I should quit.”

The company released a statement in June saying that Dimon “has no plans to run for office” and “is very happy in his current role.”

The statement comes after the CEO admitted in an interview with Bloomberg that the thought of running for public office had crossed his mind. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman urged the executive on Twitter later the same day to run for president.

Jamie Dimon is one of the most respected business leaders in the world. Politically he is a centrist. He is pro-business and pro-free enterprise, but also a supporter of well-designed social programs and rational tax policies that can help the less fortunate. He is very smart,… – Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) 31 May 2023

However, he would still like to “serve our country in any way” after JPMorgan, a person familiar with his thinking said in June.

A JPMorgan spokesman said Friday’s disclosure of the stock sale had “nothing to do” with any plans for a potential appointment to public office.

The bank has a list of internal candidates who could replace him depending on the circumstances and notice of any possible departure.

