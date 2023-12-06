Jamie Dimon says he strongly opposes crypto and the government should 'shut it down'

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon reiterated his opposition to crypto at a congressional hearing.

He says the area allows criminal activities and should be regulated.

Crypto has enjoyed a big rally in recent weeks, with Bitcoin rising above $44,000 on Wednesday for the first time since 2022.

Cryptocurrencies may be hot, but the head of America’s largest bank still isn’t buying the hype.

Jamie Dimon reiterated his deep opposition to the sector at a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday and called on the government to take a tougher hand in regulating the sector.

“If I were the government, I would shut it down,” JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon told lawmakers.

“I have always been deeply opposed to crypto, Bitcoin, etc.,” he said, responding to a question by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. In his view, the real use of the asset class is to aid criminal activities including drug trafficking, money laundering and tax avoidance.

That’s because ownership of digital assets is partly anonymous and their use does not depend on traditional financial systems that are well regulated, Dimon said.

Dimon’s disdain for crypto is well established; In statements this year, he compared Bitcoin to a “pet rock” and considered it worthless.

His comments have reflected the skeptical views of US regulators, particularly the Securities and Exchange Commission. Under Chairman Gary Gensler, the agency has moved aggressively against the industry this year, following the 2022 collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

Skepticism extends beyond the US, with the European Central Bank recently noting that its current regulatory framework leaves room for crypto activity to escape monitoring.

Despite the regulators’ stance, crypto has declined in the latter half of this year. The outlook for Bitcoin has changed quite sharply, with many forecasters eyeing new all-time highs in the six figures in 2024 due to the approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF and expectations of an upcoming Bitcoin halving event.

During November, crypto trading volume on Robinhood increased by nearly 75%, and on Wednesday Bitcoin reached its highest level this year, reaching $43,935.

During the hearing, Dimon agreed with Senator Warren along with other bank CEOs that the anti-money laundering regulation faced by traditional lenders should also be applied to crypto firms.

“When it comes to banking policy, I don’t usually shake hands with CEOs of billion-dollar banks, but this is a matter of national security. Terrorists, drug traffickers, and rogue nations are increasingly using crypto for their dangerous activities. Use should be stopped,” Warren said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com