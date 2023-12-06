Jamie Dimon lashes out against crypto: 'If I were the government, I would shut it down'

JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon speaks during the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee’s oversight hearing on Wall Street firms on Capitol Hill on December 6, 2023 in Washington, U.S.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon attacked Bitcoin and its peers in remarks Wednesday on Capitol Hill, suggesting the cryptocurrency should be banned.

“I have always been deeply opposed to crypto, Bitcoin, et cetera,” the head of the largest US bank by assets said under questioning from Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. “The only real use case for it is criminals, drug traffickers… money laundering, tax avoidance.”

“If I were the government, I would shut it down,” he said.

The comments are Dimon’s latest wide-ranging remarks against cryptocurrencies, although his bank is heavily involved in blockchain, the enabling technology for the $1.6 trillion industry.

In previous statements, Dimon called Bitcoin “a hyped fraud”, which he later retracted. He also compared it to a “pet rock”.

Under further questioning of Warren, Dimon and several other CEOs of big banks, brought before the committee as part of a regular hearing on the industry, it was agreed that crypto companies should be subject to the same anti-money laundering standards as major financial institutions. Must face the rules.

The topic marked a rare note of unity between banking leaders and Warren, usually a harsh critic of the industry.

“When it comes to banking policy, I don’t usually shake hands with CEOs of billion-dollar banks, but this is a matter of national security. Terrorists, drug traffickers, and rogue nations are increasingly using crypto for their dangerous activities. “Now is the time for Congress to act,” Warren said.

