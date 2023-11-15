James McBride’s The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store is Amazon’s Best Book of 2023

Amazon Books editors’ curated lists include top picks across a variety of genres to help connect customers to their next great read.

Seattle, November 15, 2023–(Business Wire)–Today, Amazon Books editors announced their picks for the Best Books of 2023, naming James McBride’s novel The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store as a Best Book of the Year. The annual Top 100 list is selected by a team of editors who read over a thousand books each year and share their recommendations throughout the year on Amazon Book Reviews to help customers find their next great book. To make holiday shopping easier, editors have also rounded up the top 20 books in popular categories, including budding writers, memoirs, romance, children’s books, cookbooks, and history. To see the full Best Books of 2023 list, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2023.

“Between a dragon-filled romance (The Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yaros), a murderous senior citizen (Holly by Stephen King), and the definitive biography of a legend (King: A Life by Jonathan Eig), this year’s list of best books actually is a great read for everyone,” said Sarah Gellman, editorial director of Amazon Books. “But it was James McBride’s The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store that our team unanimously fell in love with, long after turning the last page Until later we wanted to spend time with residents of Pottstown, Pennsylvania’s Chicken Hill neighborhood. It centers on a mysterious murder. At its core, it’s a story about how powerful communities can be and what it means to be American, and it’s also an optimistic (and sometimes hilarious) take on our own capacity for kindness and compassion. ) is also a reminder.”

Upon being told that her book has been selected by Amazon editors as a Best Book of 2023, McBride said, “Every moment in history is full of suffering and trials. But love is the killer of the worst diseases of mankind. It lives without boundaries. It goes everywhere. You can find it everywhere. Even in the grocery store. I’m so glad you found it in there.”

McBride’s novel joins Amazon editors’ Best Book of the Year selections, which include Gabriel Zevin’s Yesterday, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow; Amor Towles’s The Lincoln Highway; Brittany K. Barnet’s A Knock at Midnight; Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments; Tara Westover educated; and David Grann’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Reflecting on the Top 100 list, senior editor Erin Kodisek said, “In addition to an empowering cast of female heroes, many of our favorites this year share a common theme – they highlight the importance of family and community as found in .And these books also do what the best ones do: put us in other people’s shoes and expand our empathy.”

The authors of three of the top books—James McBride, Rebecca Yaros, and Abraham Varghese—will participate in an Amazon Live Author Series conversation in celebration of the Best Books of the Year selection on November 15, 2023, at 12 noon PST. Head over to Amazon Live to tune in.

Amazon Books Editors’ Top 10 Picks of 2023, as described by editors, are:

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride: “A story filled with a gritty cast of characters you’ll love and the social, racial and ethnic politics of the small town in which they live, The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” It is a unique novel—as profound as it is intensely entertaining, which makes it one of the great American novels of our time, and which is why we named it a best book of 2023.” – Al Woodworth, senior editor at Amazon The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters: “Debut novelist Amanda Peters explores the lengths we’ll go to for love, the cancerous effects of lies, and the unbreakable bonds of family. For fans of Celeste Ng and Ann Patchett, this A quietly beautiful book will break, then mend your heart.”—Sarah Gelman, Amazon editorial director The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, by Michael Finkel: “What a hoot! You’ll fly through this true story of an idealistic maniac on a mission to recover a priceless treasure – with each Outrageous crime moving forward. A blast to read – but also horrifying when you consider what happened to $2 billion worth of priceless art.” – Lindsey Powers, senior editor at Amazon The Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yaros: “An epic of world-building and storytelling, this tale of a kingdom under pressure, a deadly competition to become an elite dragon rider, and a young woman who defies the odds to become powerful in her own right does, is a thrilling, unforgettable romantic fantasy.” – Seira Wilson, senior editor at Amazon King: A Life by Jonathan Eig: “Eig’s definitive and gripping portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. is a remarkable feat of writing and research, revealing the immense hardships and heroism of a man who changed the world. It is a biography at its best. ” -Al Woodworth, senior editor at Amazon Wellness by Nathan Hill: “With the vibrancy of Jonathan Franzen’s novels and a touch of (500) Days of Summer, Wellness is a love story, a marriage story, and a contemporary critique of our world that mesmerizes ( And perhaps even controlled) by social media and the pursuit of domestic bliss. Completely entertaining, funny and familiar, Hill shows how life can be hopeful and tragic, strange and robotic, fated and chaotic.” – Al Woodworth, Amazon Senior Editor The Covenant of Water by Abraham Varghese: “We didn’t want this book to end. Told across three generations, Abraham Varghese weaves a magnetic story of how cultural, social, and racial politics play out in the lives of the wives. ” Doctors, and artists who attempt to find home and purpose in a world that is ever-changing and always dangerous. Filled with characters who love deeply and dream big, this novel will leave you in awe. “- Al Woodworth, Amazon Senior Editor Holly by Stephen King: “Holly is retro-King horror at its best in a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse between a nerdy couple committing unspeakable crimes and PI Holly Gibney. With tension that oozes every chapter.” “This unforgettable novel will thrill longtime King fans and newcomers alike.” – Seira Wilson, senior editor at Amazon Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson: “You probably have strong opinions about Elon Musk. Walter Isaacson’s page-turning biography perfectly portrays the troubled, brilliant, cantankerous billionaire—and how his rising power engulfed the world.’ Full of ‘oh-my-god’ moments, big and small, I couldn’t put this book down.” – Lindsay Powers, senior editor at Amazon Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane: “Bearless, fearless and unsentimental, Dennis Lehane’s incendiary story is a freeway pileup of racism, mob rule and a desperate mother pushed beyond her limits. This poignant and deeply hilarious revenge novel That secret we kept was coming back this year.” -Vanessa Cronin, senior editor at Amazon

Amazon Books Editors’ Top Children’s Picks of 2023 Are:

The Lost Library by Rebecca Stead

Amazon Books Editors’ Top Young Adult (YA) Picks of 2023:

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross

Amazon Books Editors’ Top Romance Picks of 2023:

Things We Left Behind by Lucy Score

Amazon Books Editors’ Top Cookbooks, Food & Wine Picks of 2023:

Big Heart Little Stove by Erin French

Amazon Books Editors’ Top History Picks of 2023 Are:

Bets by David Grann

Amazon Books editors’ picks for the top mystery, thriller, and suspense series of 2023 are:

The Mystery Guest by Neeta Prose

Amazon Books Editors’ Top Science Picks of 2023 Are:

Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, by Peter Attia, MD

For more information about books featured on Best Books of the Year lists, as well as insightful reviews of new books in popular categories, author interviews, and editor-curated roundups, visit the Amazon Book Review at www.amazon.com/amazonbookreview . , You can also follow Amazon Books editors’ recommendations and conversations @amazonbooks on Facebook. TwitterAnd Instagram.

