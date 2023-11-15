November 15, 2023
James Hardie Industries: Market share gains keep us excited (NYSE:JHX)


James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) has outperformed building materials and homebuilders stocks, with shares up more than 70% in 2023. The company is seeing strong demand for its low-maintenance, and durable high-performance fiber cement siding, backerboard and. Gypsum based products.

Despite volatile housing market conditions, the idea here is that James Hardie continues to gain market share against more traditional building materials around the world. In fact, that was the message from management in its latest quarterly results, where the company reached record profitability.

Source: Company IR

Source: Company IR

Source: Company IR

