James Hardie Industries: Market share gains keep us excited (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) has outperformed building materials and homebuilders stocks, with shares up more than 70% in 2023. The company is seeing strong demand for its low-maintenance, and durable high-performance fiber cement siding, backerboard and. Gypsum based products.

Despite volatile housing market conditions, the idea here is that James Hardie continues to gain market share against more traditional building materials around the world. In fact, that was the message from management in its latest quarterly results, where the company reached record profitability.

We are bullish on JHX, which is well supported by solid fundamentals and a positive outlook. We see scope for shares to rise higher through 2024.

JHX Earnings Restatement

JHX reported its fiscal 2024 Q2 EPS of $0.41, up 3% from fiscal 2023 Q2 EPS of $0.39. Net sales of $999 million are up from $998 million in the year-ago period.

The bigger story here is that despite lower volumes globally, which included declines of -5% in the core North America region and -15% from Europe, higher average pricing helped drive profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA margin at 28.6% was up from 26.2% last year, also reflecting lower freight and pulp costs amid easing inflation and supply chain pressures. Total adjusted EBITDA increased 11% in the first six months of the year, while operating cash flow increased 74% to $459 million.

On the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with a leverage ratio of 0.8x, including $608 million in liquidity. JHX has also been active with share buybacks, repurchasing $200 million in stock over the past year, while also announcing an increase in authorization to $250 million, effective through October 2024.

In terms of guidance, management is recognizing that the market remains “volatile” among U.S. single-family and multi-family home construction, with the slowdown continuing, although some revisions in recent months have exceeded forecasts. Nevertheless, for the current Q3, the company sees a continuation of recent trends with sequentially stable margins and the volume forecast from Q2 essentially stable.

The sense is that even with challenging macros considering interest rates are at their highest in two decades, overall economic conditions remained defined by resilience. Trends in Europe and APAC are similar, the difference internationally is that James Hardie has had some greater success in driving average pricing higher than in North America.

What’s next for JHX?

What we like about James Hardie is that market trends and industry best practices have driven the direction of the company. The durability of engineered products often represents a modern architectural look that consumers are demanding, while offering cost benefits for builders constructing properties with pre-finished materials.

There is a belief that fiber cement siding, for example, offers cost advantages over “metal” or natural wood products, as well as lower maintenance and superior fire-resistance.

The tailwind here is to continue gaining market share while expanding into new categories as a new growth opportunity for the company. So even though the “pie” of global construction activity has slowed, the bullish case for JHX is that the company is gaining a larger share at clear margins from volume trends.

According to the consensus, JHX’s revenue is expected to reach $3.9 billion this year, with EPS rising 13% to $15.54. In fiscal year 2025, top-line growth of about 7% and earnings are also expected to increase.

We believe these estimates are reasonable, with JHX still having room for even better performance. Given the company’s leadership position and strong fundamentals, the valuation of JHX trading at a 19x Forward P/E multiple is attractive in our opinion.

final thoughts

JHX is a high-quality company, whose Q2 update highlights impressive strategic and financial execution. The stock has currently reached its highest level since the beginning of 2022, with the latest trends opening the door to reclaiming the all-time high. We rate the shares as a Buy with a price target of $40.00, which represents a ~24x multiple on current year consensus EPS.

In terms of the latest macro developments, interest rates are likely to ease as inflationary pressures ease, but this provides some support for the broader housing market in the US for trends over the next several quarters.

On the other hand, the risk here is that the results will be weaker than expected due to worsening macro conditions. There is a possibility of further slowdown in the housing market, which will put pressure on demand and weaken the earnings outlook. Volume as well as operating margin trends are key monitoring points in 2024.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these shares.

