James Dolan is pitching investors in Abu Dhabi to build a second Sphere arena in the Persian Gulf metropolis — even as he’s shelling out $225 million for his budget-strapped Las Vegas venue, The Post has learned. Also struggling for additional construction tabs.

The billionaire owners of the Knicks and Rangers are in deep talks with the United Arab Emirates about licensing the Sphere – the state-of-the-art, LED-wrapped music hall that recently hosted a U2 residency in the metropolitan capital. of the oil-rich kingdom, said a source close to the situation.

“This is a serious conversation with Abu Dhabi. They go back and forth,” the source told The Post.

According to sources, discussions with developers to build Sphere arenas in Saudi Arabia and South Korea have stalled – and Dolan received a glare from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who called the Sphere “overwhelming, unduly impressive and disproportionate”. .

East London residents near the proposed site complained that 1.2 million LED screens illuminating the area’s exterior would be disruptive.

Khan’s decision infuriated Sphere’s developers.

A spokesperson for Sphere told the Daily Mail, “The mayor and his bogus last-minute report hijacked the entire five-year planning process.”

In contrast, the United Arab Emirates is a draw for business types throughout Asia and is known for its bold architecture, including the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, and the Burj Al Arab hotel, which is shaped like a giant boat sail. Is. Both in neighboring Dubai.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi is building an 18,000-seat Etihad Arena in 2021. It has hosted preseason NBA games and concerts.

“We are in concrete discussions with a number of international markets” about building more regions, the company said in a recent public statement, without naming the markets.

A Sphere spokesperson declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Dolan’s 20,000-seat arena in Las Vegas is coping with a $224.8 million capital expenditure primarily related to the Sphere construction, “a significant portion of which is in dispute and the company does not expect to pay,” According to a Dec. 5 securities filing by Dolan’s Sphere Entertainment, which also operates MSG Network, which broadcasts Rangers and Knicks games.

There is speculation that most of the money is owed to former Sphere general contractors AECOM-Hunt and MJ Dean Construction, which sued Dolan in Nevada last year, according to a source following the legal tussle.

Details of the case, scheduled for hearing in February, remain sealed.

Representatives AECOM and MJ Dean had no comment.

News of the latest legal tussle comes as the Sphere’s construction costs soared to $2.3 billion — $1.1 billion over budget, partly due to COVID-related delays — before its doors opened in September.

Sphere have yet to book another residency to follow U2, and have been slow to materialize the sponsorship deals needed to offset most of the costs. Dolan recently teamed up with entertainment giant Oak View Group, which was co-founded by his former business partner Irving Azoff, The Post reports.

The company also spent approximately $85 million on “Postcards from Earth,” a 50-minute scenic film directed by Darren Aronofsky, which received mixed reviews and drew a backlash from moviegoers over the staggering ticket prices, which were as high as $69. to $250 per seat.

As of September 30, Sphere Entertainment had about $428 million in cash, including $225 million in cash announced on December 5, an MSG analyst said, while it also included advanced cash for future ticket sales and a deal on MSG cable networks. Cash is not included. Which cannot be touched. The analyst said this gives Dolan enough leeway to settle Sphere-related lawsuits.

Additionally, Sphere Entertainment generates about $85 million of free cash flow during the year which could help keep Sphere in the black.

“There is a little wiggle room there,” said the analyst, who did not wish to be identified.

However, there are other adverse circumstances as well. In October, the company will have to pay MSG Cable Networks’ lenders $150 million to refinance $800 million in net debt, the analyst said.

The company will also have to spend millions to replace “Postcard,” which is expected to close in Vegas next year. Dolan stated publicly last week that he hoped he would be able to reduce costs for the next film.

Additionally, creating a new Sphere sphere may not be as expensive as before because Dolan has already developed the technology and some of the materials.

“I want to point out that if we put out a new show, which we will, it doesn’t make the old show obsolete,” Dolan said on an earnings call last month. “Especially when you talk about new areas … those markets obviously haven’t seen ‘postcards.’

Sphere Entertainment’s stock rose to $42.25 in early July when it became clear that the Sphere would open on time and there was much media coverage of its impressive interior and exterior screens.

Since then, the price has declined and closed at $31.97 on Monday.

