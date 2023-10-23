James Blunt on his ‘made up’ memoir, Carrie Fisher, and losing a child

The star is still attracting huge crowds as he prepares to release his seventh album and a “made-up” memoir

It’s 11 a.m. and James Blunt is polishing off a pork pie.

“It’s breakfast,” he explains as his Zoom image comes into focus. “We just moved house, so what else can you do? You take whatever is offered.”

We’re talking the morning after their ninth wedding anniversary, and there are builders looming in the kitchen, so you’ll forgive the singer if he’s a little distracted.

In the event, he is anything but. Driven by cold meat, Blunt is alert, active, ready for action. Maybe it’s military training…

He’s here to discuss two projects: an album (his seventh) and a memoir (his first).

The book is a treasure trove of tall tales, from the time Blunt sold her sister on eBay to her secret meeting with Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger. It also contains a key political tidbit: Blunt knows why she needed an £800,000 loan when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister.

It comes with a large legal disclaimer that “nothing here should be construed to be a true or accurate representation of actual events” – and suggests Blunt may have “embellished”, half-remembered his Hollywood anecdotes. Happened or may be “fully created”.

“I don’t really remember that much,” he says, laughing. “Maybe it’s the mental retardation caused by the alcohol.”

Their stories are extremely funny, but, unsurprisingly, the album is more revealing – tackling the themes of grief, death, love, addiction and aging with simple, emotional honesty.

There’s only one significant overlap: a touching tribute to the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who befriended Blunt in 2003 and offered her a house in Beverly Hills while she recorded her debut album.

They wrote You’re Beautiful in her house, recorded Goodbye My Lover while munching on hash brownies in the bathroom, and named the album Back to Bedlam “because it came from that mental asylum”.

Blunt counts Stars Wars actress Carrie Fisher (center) among her closest friends

The pair formed a lasting bond. He called Fischer his “American mother” and she was his son’s godmother. In the book, she reveals that she met him in London the night before his death in 2016.

By that time, his addiction had returned. She arrived with eight balls of cocaine, and Blunt feels a residual guilt that he did not make a more forceful effort to confront her substance abuse. Instead, he confesses, he had taken drugs with her earlier, in hopes of slowly weaning her off.

“It’s hard,” he says. “Some people will just do their job and it’s impossible to help them. But should someone have tried harder? Yes, I think so.

“Would it have been worth it to lose a friend by trying to help? Yes, it probably would have.”

Grief-stricken, he refused to attend Fisher’s funeral (Fisher’s daughter, Billie, holds Blunt partly responsible for her death, she says). Years later on a pilgrimage home, she finally said goodbye, tears streaming down her face.

He described that moment in a song called Dark Thought. ,I’m sorry if I wasn’t there“He remembers telling his friend.

In the book, he adds a twist: as he was crying in Fisher’s driveway, a bus full of sightseers pulled up and his tour guide announced: “As you can tell, some fans are still reeling from Carey’s demise. Deeply affected.”

“If she had been watching,” Blunt said, “she would have laughed her head off.”

Blunt’s autobiography looks at her childhood and her rise to fame

If the book plays for laughs, it’s partly by design.

“I’m always telling the same stories and finally my wife said to me, ‘Write them down and then you’ll never have to repeat them again.’

On the contrary, music is the place where he expresses his true feelings.

“I’ve always struggled with communicating emotions in close relationships,” he says. “My parents and my sisters would just nod and grunt at each other, but we definitely didn’t express emotions. We do.

“And the way I can do “Do that, write a song and hope someone listens to it.”

An armchair psychologist would attribute this to his upbringing: he was sent to boarding school at the age of seven, quipping that “my parents didn’t touch base again until I became famous”. He later spent six years in the army and witnessed horrific war crimes during the 1999 Kosovo War.

It’s not much of a leap to say that those formative experiences forged his emotional armor.

“I’m a very balanced and well-rounded person,” he jokes, “and I think that has a lot to do with the boarding school experience.”

Self-deprecating humor aside, he says school was “pretty messed up”, while the army taught him self-reliance. However, success was something he could not face alone.

“I needed my family. I needed normality. I needed the love of my parents to tell me to stop being so spoiled, to stop thinking that I’m better than anyone else, just because That my music was taking off.”

Blunt was Britain’s best-selling artist of the 2000s

Blunt’s fame did not come overnight – only 482 people bought her debut album during its first week of release – but when it came, it came fast.

Back to Bedlam sold over 11 million copies worldwide. In the US, You’re Beautiful became the first British single to top the Billboard charts for nine years and Blunt was nominated for five Grammy Awards.

The reaction was harsh. An exclusive article in The Sun declared, “Boogie music isn’t killing the music industry, it’s killing James Blunt.” Before the 2006 Brit Awards, Paul Weller was asked to sing a duet with Starr. He said he would prefer to eat his own feces.

The star handled it all with the same bullet-proof good humor that made her ex-Twitter post go viral.

Regarding the criticisms he says, “It’s all been part of the journey and I don’t mind it.” “Maybe some elements were needed, but if I was bitter, I would go crazy. I’ve been very lucky.”

the girl who never was

In her Instagram bio, Blunt joked that You’re Beautiful is “proof that all you need is one hit” – but no record label will release anyone’s seventh album if it flops.

The star’s records still sell by the millions and, if you haven’t been paying attention, you’d be surprised to see how her sound has changed over time. Their latest, Who We Used to Be, even dips its feet into dance music on a pair of upbeat, euphoric tracks called Some Kind of Beautiful and Beside You.

“I think living in Ibiza eventually took a toll on me,” the star laughs.

Several songs are dedicated to his wife Sofia – whom he met in 2010 and married in 2014. He says that their relationship opened up new avenues in his songwriting.

“I wrote ‘You’re Beautiful’ about a girl I saw for a second on the subway, but the person I’m married to means more to me than a stranger on the subway.”

Blunt married Sophia Wellesley, granddaughter of Valerian Wellesley, 8th Duke of Wellington, in 2014.

However, every marriage must go through trials, and theirs is no exception.

“We had aspirations, simple aspirations,” he says, choosing his words carefully. “Some of them we have achieved and some of them we have not achieved.”

He’s referring to a song called The Girl That Never Was, which tells the heartbreaking story of losing a child.

,We never should have picked a name, because now it has a face“He sings in quiet sorrow.

“It’s hard to balance the emotions after such a devastating loss,” he says.

“It’s women who go through the main trauma, and the rest of us have to figure out how to help. I don’t always know the answer.”

Although it is raw, Blunt is proud of the track, calling it “the song of the album”.

He hopes acknowledging the pain will bring comfort to thousands of people who have gone through similar trauma. Sharing the experience gives him comfort in return.

“It’s the gift of music,” Blunt says. “I can express my inner fears and vulnerabilities and people will say, ‘I’ve been through a similar experience, I feel the same way. You’re not crazy.’

“That’s the real magic. That’s why I enjoy playing live. Not because people are cheering for me, but because they’re singing along and saying, ‘I feel the same way. Is’.”

