Jambo co-founder Manasvi Singh honored at ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], November 16: In a world where innovation, leadership and entrepreneurial spirit drive progress, it is imperative to celebrate the excellence of the leaders who pave the way for success in business. This is a time to recognize visionaries, showcasing their collective impact that underlines the transformative power of visionary leadership in shaping the future of business and innovation.

The ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2023, which honors and recognizes those who have made notable contributions across various sectors, is scheduled to be held on November 8, 2023, at Hotel The Grand, New Delhi. Jambo co-founder Manasvi Singh was honored by renowned Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards ceremony.

After being honored, Manasvi replied, “I feel extremely honored to receive this honor at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2023. This is truly a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of the entire Jambo team. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the organizers for this honor and for providing a platform that celebrates and encourages entrepreneurial endeavors. This recognition furthers our commitment to excellence and inspires us to reach even greater heights in the future.

Jambo is one of India’s fastest growing toy brands, co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Manasvi Singh, Vipin Nijhawan and Anirban Chatterjee. With an estimated Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of Rs 80 crore for this financial year, the company has become a force to be reckoned with and setting impressive pace. The company now has more than 6 factories, 6 showrooms and more than 500 employees, of which more than 200 are women.

Manasvi Singh says, “The global toy market was valued at $163.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed $302.32 billion by 2031. We aim to transform Jambo from India to a To build a global brand.”

Manasvi and Anirban have a working history of over a decade. He has co-founded and invested in several companies, such as Buddy4Study, Buzzbricks, Oneto11, and Daftar, among others. Impressed by Vipin’s deep expertise and understanding of over three decades in the toy industry, in 2018, Manasvi and Anirban decided to come on board as consultants.

Over the last 5 years, the team has been focused on strengthening its manufacturing capabilities, business, research and development and establishing a wide distribution network across India. The journey of this trio is not just a story of chance meetings, but a deliberate and dedicated effort to bring their collective complementary expertise to the forefront of the toy industry.

“We have expanded our OEM product range to over 200 items and have emerged as one of the top players in the ride-on battery category. Our products are now reaching customers through renowned platforms like FirstCry and Hamleys as well as over 1000 other B2B sellers. This growth is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation,” says Vipin Nijhawan.

After working for 5 years and really understanding what customers want, this year the team took the big decision to launch their own brand, Jambo, on August 15, 2023. Jambo isn’t just making toys; It is achieving success, and its journey reflects the collaborative spirit of its founders and the growing popularity of its products in the Indian market.

“The toy industry is vast and often disorganized, which presents a significant opportunity for companies like ours. Since our inception, we have given priority not only to growth but also to earning profits. Currently, we are operating at a profit after tax (PAT) margin of 10-15%. As we continue, we are confident that technology will play a key role in helping us grow our PAT by an impressive 30-40% over the next two years,” says Anirban.

