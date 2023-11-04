South Florida was buzzing with the spirit of networking and the energy of information exchange at the recent 41st edition of the annual Minority Summit. Enterprise Development Week (Medweek). The event brought together a unique gathering of government agencies, major corporations, international trade delegations, and representatives of U.S.-based small, minority and women-owned firms.

Diverse faces at Medweek 2023

Medweek of Florida 2023 M. Gill & Associates, Inc. and its Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) programs and was held at Florida International University’s Cowens Conference Center. The theme of this year’s installment of the one-day conference and expo event was “Close the Equity Gap – Building a Stronger America”, a theme that resonated throughout virtually every segment of the program.

AI Innovation and Financial Empowerment

Florida’s Medweek 2023 attendees received valuable insights from a team of distinguished speakers, panelists and moderators on a range of important topics such as ‘Access to government and commercial contracts’ and ‘Access to financing and global markets’.

During the Medweek 2023 ‘Financial Power Luncheon’ guests learned about the adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology and had a front row seat to the launch of the MBDA Capital Readiness Program, which provides access to financial opportunities and business services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Ready to inspire. Additionally, several MBEs were awarded for outstanding performance and advocacy.

Medweek 2023 also highlighted the B2B Matchmaker Expo and Job Fair, which gave job seekers, minority-owned businesses, resource partners, and legal and financial personnel the opportunity to connect on a truly strategic platform.

Making it a truly memorable occasion, in a completely out-of-the-box, creative fashion, organizers of Medweek 2023 also provided patrons with ceremonial and cultural performances courtesy of Miami Northwestern Senior High School’s JROTC Color Guard and Jamaica Folk Revue.

From Jamaican immigrant to entrepreneurial leader

After becoming a versatile entrepreneur as a Jamaican immigrant, M. Gill & Associates, Inc. Founder and CEO and Medweek Coordinator Mary Gill remains driven to help minority-owned businesses achieve their full potential. She was pleased with the stellar performance of Medweek 2023 and the support of its sponsors and the dynamic team who powered this unique platform where minority-owned business personnel connected with industry thought leaders for a unique experience of networking, information exchange and holistic development. Could.

Photo – TNZ Productions/Photography & Design LLC

Source: jamaicans.com