Jake Paul's next fight: date, time and how to watch

ORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 14: Jake Paul poses during Jake Paul vs. Andre August – at the weigh-in

Jake Paul returned to the boxing ring at the Orlando, FL, Caribe Royale on Friday night.

Paul will take on Andre August in a cruiserweight bout in the main event of the latest Most Valuable Promotions show.

The event, featuring a WBC women’s super middleweight title bout between former undisputed champion Franchon Cruz-Dezern and Shadasia Green, kicks off a strong combat sports weekend.

Fans can order the event on DAZN.

Here are the relevant date and time information.

date: 15th December

15th December Start time: 7:30 PM ET (Paul and August are expected to be in the ring around 10:30 PM ET)

7:30 PM ET (Paul and August are expected to be in the ring around 10:30 PM ET) how to see: DAZN

UFC 296 will take center stage on Saturday, but DAZN has two other events lined up. One of the events is from Glendale, Arizona, featuring Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards in a flyweight unification bout for Rodriguez’s WBO flyweight title and Edwards’ IBF flyweight belt.

Additionally, Josh Kelly headlined a small event in Sunderland, United Kingdom.

The final Showtime Boxing card will also take place on Saturday. Promising and powerful David Morrell looks to continue his lead at 168 pounds when he faces Cena Agbeko in Minneapolis.

How good is Andre August?

Orlando, Florida – December 14: Jake Paul vs. Andre August – Andre August poses during the weigh-in

Don’t let yourself be discouraged about August if you’ve never heard of it. He is a 35-year-old cruiserweight from Beaumont, Texas, who has a 10-1-1 record as a professional boxer.

Two of their ten wins came over opponents with winning records, and their previous foes have yet to gain much respect. Paul has not had to face many top talents yet in his brief boxing career, but August is a professional boxer by trade, unlike most of the opponents the mega influencer has fought.

Of Paul’s last eight fights, the only pure boxer he has faced is Tommy Fury and that was Tommy Fury’s only defeat. While August doesn’t have the same name as Fury or the former mixed martial arts greats that Paul has defeated, he poses a bit more of a threat because he has more actual boxing experience.

That said, Paul is still a minus-900 favorite to win, so don’t expect much from August. Strange things happen in boxing all the time. August might have a surprise in its bag. We’ll find out tonight.