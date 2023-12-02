Jaime Miquel on Tandem's growth strategy and market prospects

By

Europa Press

translated by

Roberta Herrera

published

2 December 2023

Tandem CEO and President Jaume Miquel stressed that the fashion group, which includes brands such as Cortefil, Springfield, Pedro del Hierro, Slowlove and Otto, would consider a stock market debut when conditions are favorable, but would like to lead the way. Don’t show any concern about it. charge.

“We’re not worried about going public first. We will evaluate when the market reopens. The board discussed a strategic move, and a stock market launch could be possible,” Miquel said during the ESADE breakfast.

Mikel stressed the company’s readiness to re-enter the market, claiming its “attractive, sustainable and profitable business model” has been “validated”. However, he added that “the markets are closed at the moment.”

The company was listed on the stock exchange from 14 July 1994 to the end of March 2006, about a year after CVC, PAI and Permira’s agreement to split control of the company into three equal parts, now following Permira’s exit. This has been reduced to two. In July 2017.

Mikel shared the firm’s objectives for the coming years. “We aim for sustained and profitable growth of between 6% and 8% in the coming years, which will increase our market share from 6% in 2019 to the current 7%,” he confirmed.

The company’s roadmap for the future includes turning physical stores into “more robust sales engines” for third-party brands, expanding its membership base, accelerating the development of new brands – potentially setting up its own physical stores. As they are doing with Haus Intropia. Additionally, he highlighted that the brand Slowlove acquired from Sara Carbonero and Isabel Jimenez is performing “excellent”.

International expansion

“We are exploring expansion, especially not only in Iberia but also in Mexico, perhaps acquiring a franchise and integrating it into our model as we have done in the past,” he explained. The group, which operates in 80 countries through its owned and franchised store models, counts Spain, Portugal and Mexico as its primary managed markets, which are performing “exceptionally well”. In the franchise model, they are “very strong” in Latin America, from Mexico to Chile.

“We are absent in Argentina and Brazil because the market dynamics and currency volatility do not justify it. China does not suit our positioning as a market for locals or luxury, so we prefer to focus on other regions,” he explained.

An ecosystem for development

The fashion group’s CEO elaborated on the company’s change from Cortefil to Tandem, a “less catchy name and the only name registered worldwide”, with the aim of “aggressively capturing market share to drive growth” . The company relies on its brands, its primary assets, to add new customers.

The group has created an “ecosystem” hosting more than 150 third-party brands that adapt to the Cortefeel customer’s style and offer complementary brands. “We have structured it with 60% similar brands, 20% superior brands and the other 20% inferior brands, ensuring complete complementarity,” he elaborates.

Following this development, the CEO highlighted the creation of new brands as the next step. “We have created niche brands to protect margins and meet everyone’s needs. We have also revamped the physical stores, turning them into digital hubs for sales and logistics,” he underlined.

Regarding third-party business, Mikel acknowledged the primary risk as “cannibalism”, but there is no evidence of this occurring. “Online, it has increased conversion rates, average spend and time spent on pages,” he said, pointing to the beginning of these brands selling in physical stores but in digital formats.

Another driver of growth has been the creation of new brands, which has led to a significant increase in sales and store visits.

“All this transformation would not have been possible without strong and engaging brands and a strong loyalty club, key assets that have been repositioned,” he stressed.

Adopting physical stores to create local value

Jaime Mikel underlined the value and sustainability that physical stores bring to regions.

“As retailers, we must contribute to the community because physical stores generate value, sustainability and progress. It would be regrettable not to have a presence where we are established, as the store providing jobs turns into an Amazon yellow box,” he stressed, covering 80% of the population and maintaining a 97% profitable network.

“Physical stores are socially important, helping community integration. A company that wants to have a positive impact has to create value in the sectors,” he highlighted.

Miquel insisted that the era of “wild capitalism” was over. “To sustain the welfare state, we need a social capitalism where companies play an active role and set the example,” he stressed.

The CEO of Tandem, backed by CVC and PAI funds, recognized him as an “excellent” partner who is striving to “create value” in the company and making significant contributions to strategic thinking.

