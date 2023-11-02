Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Jaguar Land Rover, Britain’s biggest carmaker, has posted record revenues amid continued strong demand for its Range Rover and Defender models, but warned it expects to miss the UK government’s target for electric cars next year .

The company is not on track to comply with the UK government’s zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which will require electric cars to make up 22% of total UK sales next year. Failure to meet the target could result in a fine of £15,000 for each non-electric vehicle produced in excess of the prescribed limit.

JLR, owned by India’s Tata, revealed on Thursday that it made revenue of £13.8 billion between April and September, up 42% from the previous year. Revenue reached £6.9 billion in the latest quarter, while pre-tax profit rose year-on-year to £442 million.

RELATED: Even if UK delays petrol car ban to 2030, Jaguar Land Rover ‘will not slow down move to electric’

It reported a fourth consecutive quarter of profit for the first time in six years, following a difficult period in which it was forced to write down the value of large investments in China and then faced the coronavirus pandemic and global shortages. computer chips.

The company still had an order backlog of 165,000 cars, but this was a notable decrease from its peak of more than 200,000. It said demand for its Range Rover SUV, the smaller Range Rover Sport and the more rugged Defender remains strong, especially in China.

The manufacturer’s chief executive Adrian Mardell said he expected revenues to hit a new record in the second half of the financial year, ahead of an expected decline in demand from April.

He said he was supportive of the ZEV mandate, but acknowledged that it would be “a challenge” for JLR in 2024, and that it was unlikely to be met.

After a series of delays to its electric plans, JLR sells only one zero-emissions vehicle, the acclaimed but aging Jaguar I-Pace, and its first electric Range Rover will only begin deliveries in late 2024. JLR is likely to offer deals on the I-Pace in 2024 to encourage more buyers, Mardell said.

JLR will instead have to either pay the fine or make payments to other manufacturers that have exceeded their borrowing targets for their electric cars. JLR has previously paid large sums to US electric car pioneer Tesla to avoid fines in the European Union.

Mardell said JLR will be ready to meet the ZEV mandate in 2025 and 2026, when it must achieve 28% and then 33% of electric sales in the UK. JLR is spending £15bn on gradually switching to electric vehicles.

Tata will provide batteries for JLR’s late transition to electric cars from a £4bn factory it is building in the UK. Mardell said JLR will begin receiving those British batteries by the end of 2026.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com