‘Jagriti Yatra’ team visits Madurai Eye Hospital – Times of India

Madurai: The 16th edition of ‘Jagriti Yatra’, a 14-day 8,000 km entrepreneurship train journey that inspires youth to become entrepreneurs, reached Arvind Eye Hospital in the city on Tuesday. A total of 450 participants, including 70 from G20 countries, are participating in the ‘Jagriti G20 Startup 20 Yatra’ organized in collaboration with Jagriti Seva Sansthan, Startup 20 and G20. The yatra led by entrepreneurs started from Mumbai on October 28. On Tuesday the tour group visited Aravind Eye Hospital to learn about entrepreneurship and business practices. Dr. Aravind Srinivasan, Dr. Usha Kim and Dr. RD Raveendran, Directors of Aravind Eye Care System addressed the youth. The trip, which focuses on Tier 2 and Tier 3 districts, allows participants to gain exposure to the international start-up ecosystem, gaining insight into inclusive practices and global networking. This year, the focus is on inclusive enterprise and women-led development, among other themes of the G20 Delhi Declaration. The baton will be sent to Brazil at the conclusion of the visit.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com