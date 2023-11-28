Jadakiss knows a thing or two about owning multiple businesses, and he recently spoke on the ways hip hop can be a stepping stone to teaching people how to run your business the right way.

In a new interview with 85 south show Published on Sunday (November 26), Kiss explains how you can spot some real gems from the music industry if you pay attention.

“You know, rap is a ladder,” he began. “Sure when you’re young, you’ll blow some money, have some fun and do some reckless things. But if you’re able to build a career and want to stay in it for a minute, you want to start graduating and doing some things, owning some stuff. We got six juice bars. Stiles and his wife found Pharmacy for Life. You know, the supplements are working well and then I got coffee at Kiss Cafe with my son and my dad.

He added: “You know, the hip hop industry can teach you a lot if you keep your head, eyes and ears open about ownership. You go through so much with things like approval and that label that you have to get to a point in your life where you want to own everything that has your name on it or that you invest in. You want to try to become the sole owner or owner of a large percentage.”

You can watch the full interview below – the ownership conversation happens around 7:24.

Over the weekend, the hip hop legend and entrepreneur was honored alongside his LOX groupmate Styles P in his hometown of Yonkers for their efforts to give back to the local community.

In a speech at the Thanksgiving event, Mayor Mike Spano said: “You look around and you see Styles and you see Jadakiss. They’re not the only two famous people to come out of Yonkers, but they’re the only famous people who are constantly coming back and giving back to Yonkers. Let’s hear it for them.”

After the crowd cheered and applauded for the pair, Spano also welcomed the rest of the Ruff Ryders crew to the event, which featured giving away 10,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving, one of the largest such events in the New York area. Was.

Additionally, Spano claimed that the goal of next year’s turkey drive is to break the world record of 15,000 turkeys.

related news

Jadakiss stunned by D-Block Chain gift: ‘This sh–t is doing the Macarena!’

29 September 2023

Styles P and Jadakiss have led a lot of charity work in their hometown, just last week Styles hosted a plant-based communal feeding event that also gave away free food and pharmaceuticals.

Jada has also committed to food drives around the Yonkers neighborhood. He started the drive in 2021 in honor of his late friend and fellow Yonkers native DMX.

The two have long been advocates of healthy lifestyle choices, especially in poor communities, and began opening juice bars across New York in 2011.

Source: hiphopdx.com