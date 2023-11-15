Jada Pinkett Smith says the reason behind Will Smith’s Chris Rock slap at the Oscars is ‘Will’s story deserves to be told’

“I will always be there for him,” the Matrix Reloaded actress said of her ex-husband.

Jada Pinkett Smith is keeping quiet about the slap heard ’round the world.

in one Interview with CBS MorningsThe actress discusses her new memoir ableAnd once again described his reaction to the infamous confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Pinkett Smith said, “It’s a really deep topic. I think you have to be really careful about the ‘why’.” “It’s Will’s story to tell. Not mine. So what I will say is that being there with him that night, I knew I probably didn’t go there as his wife, but I was his Went as a wife. And as I sit here today, I will always be with him,” she said, alluding to the recent revelation that she and Smith have been separated since 2016.

The controversy occurred when Rock jokingly compared Pinkett Smith’s shaved head to Demi Moore’s head. GI Jane Presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature. The actress had earlier said that she thought the incident was just a comedy for broadcast. “I thought, ‘This is an act,’” Pinkett Smith told People last month. “I was like, ‘There’s no way Will could attack that.’ It wasn’t until Will started walking back to his chair that I realized it wasn’t an act.”

Pinkett Smith and The Rock starred in three madagascar Films between 2005 and 2012. She previously told People that the comedian once asked her on a date amid rumors that he and Smith were divorcing. “He called me and basically he said, ‘I’d love to take you out,’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I said, ‘No. Chris, these are just rumors.’” The “horrified” Rock, she said, “apologized profusely and that was it.”

Last year, Smith revealed that he “lost it” in the heat of the moment during the Oscars. The actor further added, “You don’t know what’s happening to people.” The Daily Show, “And I was doing something that night.” Smith also reportedly tried to “make amends” with Rock after the incident.

Earlier in her CBS Morning interview, Pinkett Smith also addressed the couple’s quiet separation and their public discussion of relational issues. red table talk In 2020. “Will decide He Wanted to come to the table,” she said. “And at the time, we weren’t together, which I didn’t talk about at the time. We didn’t want to reveal it.”

Pinkett Smith added, “That was Will’s choice.” “I think at that particular time, we were both going through the process of dismantling this idea of ​​what a relationship should look like and being really honest about the difficulties that come with being in a long-term relationship, right? And on At that time, I decided to take the beating for being an adulterous wife, which was not true.”

Pinkett Smith also said that the ultimate conclusion of her tumultuous relationship with Smith is that people should “reject this fantasy that relationships should be perfect, this fantasy that people should be perfect.” He continued, “Life is subtle, life is complicated, and the most important thing is when you have someone with you who wants to learn to love, and you both want to learn to love each other, get over it. “

