Jackson Pollock inspires fast new 3D-printing method

A staff member of the Royal Academy of London studying the Jackson Pollock painting “Blue Poles” , [+] Progress of the 2016 Abstract-Expressionism Exhibition. getty images

Can a machine paint like Jackson Pollock? A team at Harvard says yes. Scientists combined artificial intelligence and physics to invent a 3D-printing technique that replicates the artist’s career-defining paint-flinging approach. However, their ultimate goal is not to design Pollock powered by computer algorithms, but to print complex shapes more quickly.

The method, which the researchers describe in the latest issue of soft matterIt takes advantage of the same laws of fluid dynamics that Pollock relied on when he famously placed canvases on the floor and poured, dripping and pouring paint onto them from above.

The American abstract-expressionist artist relied on the instability of paint to create the fascinating, intricate patterns beneath – the way it twisted, turned and coiled due to gravity. By moving his hands and body, Pollock intuitively resorted to the laws of physics to control the flow of paint, resulting in works that are, in the words of the Museum of Modern Art, “a record of the fluid properties of paint.” present a picture less in comparison.” ,

Current 3D- and 4D-printing methods avoid dynamic instabilities of liquid flow by placing a nozzle just millimeters away from the surface and sending it along a specified print path from point A to point B. This works fine, but because the nozzle has to do it. Depositing ink or other printing materials at each point of its trajectory can slow down the process. Furthermore, the proximity of the nozzle to the surface hinders the creative latitude of natural fluid instability, welcoming rather than avoiding it.

Gaurav Chaudhary, a former postdoctoral fellow at Harvard School, says, “Pollock’s approach of throwing paint from height meant that even though his hand was moving in a specific trajectory, the paint would follow that trajectory because of the acceleration it received from gravity. Didn’t do it.” Engineering and Applied Sciences and the first author of the research paper said in an interview. “A small movement can result in large paint splatters. Using this technique, you can print a length greater than your capacity because you get this free acceleration from gravity.

This is what is most special about Tyler Lay, engineering professor at Oklahoma State University. “The most exciting breakthrough I saw is that current 3D-printer nozzles have a fixed diameter,” Le, who is not associated with the Harvard research, said in an email. “This approach will allow variable diameter widths by varying the height and deposition rate.”

A cursive “Cambridge” 3D-printed using deep reinforcement learning, which lets software agents learn , [+] To improve from your mistakes. Soft Math Lab/Harvard Sees

Choudhary collaborated with Harvard Professor of Applied Mathematics, Engineering, Physics and Evolutionary Biology L. Worked with a team led by Mahadevan. More than 20 years ago, Mahadevan had presented a physical explanation of fluid coiling.

In a research paper published in soft matter, team members demonstrated how they trained an AI to manipulate a nozzle to mimic a Pollock painting and write 2.5 times faster than traditional 3D-printing. He mostly used sticky silicone oil filaments in his experiments. However, at one point, he decorated a cookie by drizzling chocolate syrup on top to demonstrate how a deep reinforcement learning agent could be deployed to print on edible surfaces.

Chaudhary said the new approach could make it easier to adapt current printing practices to areas such as complex, non-planar substrates.

A welcome ‘water of unpredictability’

New Zealand engineer Mitchell Dickinson, not associated with the research, expressed enthusiasm about the creative potential of printing in the Pollock manner.

“It brings a lack of unpredictability to a field that previously strived to be precise and accurate,” Dickinson, founder of NanoGirl Labs, which aims to inspire and educate through STEM, said in an email. “The best thing about this method is its ability to add a touch of artistic flair to a relatively predictable printing method and to aesthetically produce works that look more man-made than machine-made.”

To replicate the dynamics of fluid coils, Harvard researchers combined fluid simulation and deep reinforcement learning, which allows software to perform a task better by learning from its mistakes. He says his approach can be extended to more complex fluids, such as liquid polymers and pastes, and to stacking multiple layers.

Dickinson said she can envision the technology advancing tissue engineering. “It can be used to print collagen scaffolds from liquid biopolymers that mimic more natural structures found in the body,” he said.

At the moment, research on “printing at a distance” continues, as does the world’s fascination with Pollock’s work.