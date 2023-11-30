(Bloomberg) — China’s best-known entrepreneur broke years of silence about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and called for workers to take up arms after years of brutal government punishment and strategic missteps to oust the country’s e-commerce pioneer. Had to lose his place as a leader. Technical Industry.

Jack Ma, the once-outspoken billionaire who has stayed out of public view after clashing with Beijing, took to an internal message board to urge Alibaba to “correct its course” and rival PDD Holdings Inc. appreciated, which is leading to declining market share. He expressed confidence that the more than 220,000 employees can return to their past success with determination and hard work.

“Every great company is born in winter,” Ma wrote in response to a staff post. “People willing to improve for the future and organizations willing to make any costs and sacrifices are the ones who are truly respected.”

Alibaba, once China’s most valuable company, has fallen far behind games and social media leader Tencent Holdings Ltd. It is also set to lose its position as China’s most valuable e-commerce operator to eight-year-old upstart PDD, which has pulled ahead. Alibaba’s growth with the help of hit shopping app Teemu. On Thursday, Alibaba fell as much as 1.4% in Hong Kong, giving its market value to about $187 billion, just below the PDD and a fraction of its peak of more than $850 billion three years ago.

It’s unclear whether Ma has received clear approval from executives to resume a more public role — or whether he can no longer keep quiet about the company’s strategy given its many problems. Ma left his role as chief executive officer ahead of Alibaba’s initial public offering in 2014, since then leaving day-to-day management largely to his lieutenants.

“This intervention is particularly significant because we have had him addressing anything related to the company for more than three years,” said Duncan Clark, president of investment advisory firm BDA China, author of Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built have not heard.” “He has always been seen as the final voice, the moral authority within the company, including daring to speak the truth that others would not dare to do.”

The troubles for Ma and Alibaba began three years ago when the entrepreneur publicly criticized Chinese regulators for their lack of oversight of dynamic sectors such as finance and technology. Beijing soon forced Ma to halt the initial public offering of Alibaba subsidiary Ant Group Co., which he also co-founded. Ma disappeared from public view for years after this, although he was occasionally seen from Melbourne hotels to Tokyo members’ clubs.

Ma’s years-long absence has exposed entrepreneurs and investors’ mistrust of Beijing — a fear that persists despite multiple official pledges to support the private sector as the world’s No. 2 economy grapples with COVID-19. Struggling to recover from zero.

Beijing targeted Alibaba as part of a sweeping crackdown on the most powerful companies in the technology industry, prompting them to reform their practices and refrain from leveraging their platforms to dominate emerging businesses. That left Alibaba distracted and struggling to respond to competitive threats from the likes of PDD and ByteDance Ltd., the parent company of TikTok and Douyin.

This March, CEO Daniel Zhang unveiled plans to split Alibaba into six separate business units, arguing that would give each division’s management more autonomy and revitalize their operations. Zhang then stepped down and handed control of the company to two old Ma confidants, Joe Tsai and Eddie Wu. The pair soon announced they were spinning off the most anticipated spinoff — an $11 billion cloud-computing arm — in a surprise reversal that sent the company’s stock reeling once again.

“The restructuring was a huge step, but the second part of it shows me who is running what,” said Jeffrey Towson, partner at Techmot Consulting. “Where are the most innovative e-commerce initiatives coming from? ByteDance and PDD. Who will lead the next generation? ByteDance and PDD.”

It’s not clear where Ma saw the greatest need for change, but his unusual memo suggests the co-founder felt the need to address the troops. Ma put the brakes on plans to reduce his stake in Alibaba this month because the stock price was not at a level he was happy with.

The comments from company employees are the latest sign that the teacher-turned-entrepreneur is becoming more active in his businesses after years out of the spotlight following Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on his businesses. In March, Ma visited a school in Hangzhou in a carefully orchestrated visit, seen as a sign that he was ready to emerge on a more public stage. Among his passions he has mostly focused on projects in agriculture and education. He founded a new company called Hangzhou Ma Kitchen Food to process and sell agricultural products.

“Congratulations to Pinduoduo for its decision-making, implementation and efforts over the years,” Ma wrote in his post.

Ma’s comments came hours after PDD reported stellar financial results. The company, founded by billionaire Colin Huang, surged 18% after reporting revenue more than doubled than anticipated, partly driven by Temu’s growing success. By contrast, Alibaba tried for years to build a really big business outside China and failed.

“People will naturally understand and be more attracted to services they can see and use. PDD has this advantage in America. Alibaba doesn’t do that,” said Sharon Guy, Alibaba’s former head of global key accounts and author of Ecommerce Reimagined.

“Temu’s sole focus on e-commerce, combined with its aggressive marketing strategy, has made it more accessible and understandable to a global audience, especially in the West.”

(Update on PDD’s value overtaking Alibaba from the fourth paragraph)

