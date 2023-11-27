Jack Ma is betting on a new food business in China cnn business

Hong Kong/Taipei CNN –

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has a new title: owner of “Ma’s Kitchen.”

China’s most famous tech billionaire has thrown his weight behind a newly formed startup, whose name in English is “Hangzhou Ma’s Kitchen Food.”

According to Chinese public records, the company was founded last Wednesday in Ma’s hometown of Hangzhou in eastern China, which also serves as the base for e-commerce and tech giant Alibaba (BABA).

According to China’s National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, a government-run corporate registry, the new venture will focus on the sale of pre-packaged food, import and export, and sales of “food agricultural products.”

“Mother’s Kitchen” The system showed it had a registered capital of 10 million yuan ($1.4 million).

According to Qichacha, a corporate data provider in China, the business is wholly owned by an entity called Hangzhou Dajingtou No. 22 Arts and Culture, of which Jack Ma owns 99.9%.

The new firm has not publicly disclosed details about its business model or what type of food it will sell. The Jack Ma Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Despite scant details, the setup has fueled speculation that Ma is trying to accelerate a move into prepared foods in China.

According to Euromonitor International, the Chinese market for prepared meals – food that is ready to heat and eat – was valued at about 71.1 billion yuan ($9.9 billion) last year, up about 28% from 2018.

Demand for other types of pre-packaged food has also increased, with the market for meal kits – food boxes that require simple assembly or cooking – nearly tripling from 10.6 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in 2018 to 29.1 billion yuan. ($4 billion). in 2022, Euromonitor data revealed.

Although the focus of Ma’s venture is not immediately clear, “this is a space that has tremendous room for innovation,” said Ben Cavender, managing director of strategy consultancy China Market Research Group.

“Packaged food is becoming increasingly popular,” he told CNN. “In some cases consumers are choosing these foods because their business is down and they’re not eating out as much, but they’re also choosing them because of access to variety and time constraints.”

Habits formed during the pandemic — staying home and choosing convenient food options — as well as the economic slowdown in China are likely leading more people to turn their attention to space, he said.

“If, instead, it is more about selling fresh foods like fruit, there is also a demand for a wider variety of high-quality options and fair prices, and this is a place where their relationship with e-commerce Will add … value,” Cavender said.

Ma founded Alibaba in 1999. He stepped down as chairman of the company in 2019, about a year before it came into conflict with Chinese officials for criticizing Chinese financial regulators and banks. Since then, the entrepreneur has kept a relatively low profile while remaining an Alibaba shareholder.

News of Ma’s latest effort comes just as investors are paying close attention to his business interests: Last week, he postponed plans to sell millions of dollars worth of Alibaba shares after the company’s stock plunged.

