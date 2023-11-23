Jack Ma backs off plan to sell Alibaba shares after stock falls

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter that breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

Jack Ma has postponed plans to sell millions of dollars worth of Alibaba shares after the Chinese tech giant’s stock fell last week.

Two regulatory filings last Thursday showed that Ma was looking to sell 10 million shares, worth about $871 million.

But as the company’s stock price has fallen short of the billionaire’s expectations, he won’t buy “a single share,” according to a Wednesday post by Alibaba (BABA) Chief People Officer Jane Jiang Fang on the company’s internal forum seen by CNN. Is sold.

According to the filing, the sale was initially planned to take place this Tuesday through JC Properties and JSP Investments, two entities linked to Ma and his philanthropic foundation.

The disclosure of the intended sale came on the same day that Alibaba reported third-quarter earnings, when it announced it would abandon plans to partially close its cloud computing arm due to uncertainties over US controls on chip exports to China. .

Alibaba’s stock fell 9% in New York on Thursday and nearly 10% in Hong Kong on Friday, wiping about $20 billion from the company’s market value.

Alibaba shares have fallen by more than 10% so far this year.

Jiang said the fact that the two news broke at the same time was merely a “coincidence”.

News of the sale sparked rumors that Ma Was Confidence in the company was eroded, but Jiang urged employees to reject such speculation. The executive said the transaction was part of a long-term plan laid out in August that would allow Ma’s office to invest in agricultural technology and welfare projects inside and outside China.

Ma believes the Hangzhou-based firm’s stock is “currently significantly lower than Alibaba’s true value, and he will not sell it,” he said.

Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai also wrote in a comment on the same post seen by CNN that he had “full confidence” in the company.

On Friday, Ma’s office told Alibaba-owned Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post that he remained “very positive” about the company’s prospects, despite plans for a “partial selloff.”

Ma’s foundation and Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter, or whether the share sale would go ahead should the company’s stock price surge.

The group is currently in the midst of a major restructuring, which was announced in March and was originally intended to be split into six separate units, each overseen by its own chief executive and board of directors.

But last week, Alibaba said it would reconsider plans not only for its cloud business but also for the listing of its grocery chain Freshippo, citing the need to “evaluate market conditions.”

Ma founded Alibaba in 1999. He stepped down as chairman of the company in 2019, about a year before it came into conflict with Chinese officials for his criticism of Chinese financial regulators and banks. Since then, the entrepreneur has kept a relatively low profile while remaining an Alibaba shareholder.

