Jack Dorsey's The Block (SQ) jumps 12% after third-quarter Bitcoin revenue rises

Shares of Jack Dorsey’s fintech giant Block (SQ) rose 12% to $49.19 on Friday, after the company published bullish third-quarter earnings figures a day earlier.

This includes an increase in Bitcoin revenue at the company’s payments subsidiary Cash App, which was 37% higher than the same period last year.

the block is back

The block’s total net revenue rose 24% year over year to $5.62 billion, according to Thursday’s report. Excluding “Bitcoin revenues,” the figure drops to $3.19 billion, up 16% from Q3 2022.

Bitcoin revenue is generated by Cash App’s sales of BTC to customers. Only 2% of that revenue – which totaled $2.42 billion – was actually retained by the company as gross profit, amounting to $45 million in the quarter.

Companywide, Block’s earnings per share were $0.55, beating expectations by $0.47 in adjusted earnings. Gross profit increased 21% from the previous year, from $1.57 billion to $1.9 billion.

Of that profit, about $674 million was transaction-based, while another $1.23 billion was based on subscriptions and services – increases of 9% and 25%, respectively, year over year.

block’s bitcoin balance

The block also got a balance sheet boost due to the increase in the value of BTC on its balance sheet this year. As of September 30, Bitcoin traded at $26,967, compared to exactly a year ago.

“After cumulative impairment charges, the value of our investment in Bitcoin was $102 million, while the fair value based on observable market prices was $216 million, which was $114 million above our valuation,” the company’s shareholder said. Letter.

Due to current accounting standards, Bitcoin held on corporate balance sheets incurs an “impairment charge” when its value declines, which cannot be written off when its value bounces back.

It plans to change to a “fair value” accounting standard for digital assets in 2024, instead valuing bitcoins held in corporate coffers based on observable market prices.

Coinbase, the leading crypto exchange in the United States, also beat revenue expectations in the third quarter. The firm generated $674 million in revenue – most of which came from subscription and services revenue rather than earnings.

