Jack Dorsey leads $6.2M Ocean funding round to decentralize Bitcoin mining

On November 28, Mumolin announced that it had raised $6.2 million in seed funding led by Jack Dorsey for its new initiative called OCEAN, which aims to decentralize Bitcoin mining.

OCEAN is launching as a transparent, non-custodial Bitcoin mining pool, where miners get paid from Coinbase transactions directly, rather than the pool controlling the funds.

According to the announcement, this eliminates the risk of pools withholding payments or exerting undue influence on miners.

The platform is inspired by solving issues related to centralization of mining pools, custodianship of funds, and lack of transparency in the industry.

“The role of mining pools must change for Bitcoin to exist as a truly decentralized currency,” said Luke Dashzer, Bitcoin core developer and co-founder of Mumolin. He added:

“Ocean is a new type of pool that enables miners to truly be miners again. We are launching as the most transparent pool and the only non-custodial pool where miners are the recipients of new block rewards directly from Bitcoin. Jack Dorsey said, “Our contribution to Oceanside comes from a deep respect for their mission.”

By providing transparency and a mechanism for miners to be paid directly by Bitcoin, “we make the network fundamentally more robust,” said OCEAN’s head of global sales, the pseudonymous ‘Bitcoin Mechanic’.

After its launch, OCEAN plans to enable independent block template creation so that miners can participate in the pool while still creating their own blocks.

Jack Dorsey also said, “When I see a project that is good for Bitcoin broadly, and that is also good for me personally and my companies, it becomes a simple decision for me , and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The platform plans to launch additional phases of Bitcoin decentralization improvements and upgrades in 2024.

Bitcoin Mining Ecosystem Outlook

According to Blockchain.com, Bitcoin mining is dominated by four major pools.

The largest is Antpool, which has 38% of the network hash power, followed by Foundry USA, which has 23% of the hash power distribution in the last 24 hours.

The third largest mining pool is F2Pool, with a stake of 9%, followed by ViaBTC, which also has a stake of 9%. The Binance pool is the fifth largest with 6.25% hash power distribution.

