Jack Dorsey cancels performance reviews, PIPs for Block employees

In an effort to change company culture, Block Inc. SQ CEO jack dorsey has announced a new approach to performance management and named a new Chief Technology Officer. The company plans to eliminate the annual performance review and performance improvement plan (PIP).

What happened: Dorsey reiterated his aim to foster a “culture of excellence” at the block in a staff memo, Business Insider reports. The company will stop its tradition of annual performance appraisal of employees after the upcoming review round.

Dorsey also nominated Dhanji Prasanna, a Block veteran and the firm’s chief scientist, as the new CTO. The move comes after Dorsey announced a 10% reduction in the workforce over the next few months.

According to Dorsey, regular employee evaluations will replace annual reviews, with the goal of eliminating the perception that Block allows its workforce to be “‘relaxed and vested’ in the entire company.” Employees who fail to meet expectations may be let go immediately, bypassing formal feedback or performance improvement strategies.

Starting next year, the block will implement “meet, rise, or fall” performance ratings, and every employee will have access to their ratings. Dorsey believes this will ensure “a fair two-way conversation that will hold each of us accountable for always raising the bar.”

why it matters: These changes come at a time when the block is performing exceptionally well in the market. The company saw a 37.5% increase in Bitcoin revenue to $2.42 billion compared to last year, as well as a $44 million gross profit derived from Bitcoin in Q3. This extraordinary performance led to a significant rise in the company’s share price.

