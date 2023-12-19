JA Solar recognized as 100% bankable in the 2023 BNEF PV Module Brand Bankability Survey

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In its 2023 Bankability Survey of photovoltaic (PV) module and inverter manufacturers, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) evaluates industry leaders on key metrics of performance, financials, products and reputation. Did. JA Solar demonstrates strong operational and financial strength with an excellent performance track record and is recognized as 100% bankable in the survey.

BNEF is one of the most trusted third-party research institutes in the renewable energy market, and its reports have long served as an important reference for many financial institutions in commercial lending. In the survey, it collected responses from global banks, funds, solar engineering contractors, independent power producers and technical consultants. After analyzing the financial health and performance records of module manufacturers, the report ultimately provides a comprehensive assessment of the bankability of module manufacturers.

The report references the 2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by the renowned PV testing institute PVEL (PV Evolution Labs) and the 2023 PV Module Index report released by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), a leading testing institute in the United States. JA Solar’s products performed excellently in both reports, providing mutual validation of the company’s advanced product capabilities.

In the past few years, JA Solar has continuously strengthened its technological research and development, bringing new momentum to the continuous reduction of LCOE. In May 2023, JA Solar launched the new N-type module DeepBlue 4.0 Pro. This product incorporates the core technologies of Bisium+ cell technology, high-reliability encapsulation materials, high-density packaging technologies, resulting in module efficiency exceeding 22.8%.

