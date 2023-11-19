IYW: Bill Gates bought this tech ETF. if you?

If there is an area of ​​the market where billionaire Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) Founder Bill Gates knows this technology sector inside and out. So, when Gates added a new tech ETF to the trust’s portfolio, according to a recently revealed 13F filing, it caught my attention. According to the filing, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has bought the iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter.

I am bullish on IYW based on its attractive track record of long-term performance and broad portfolio of top US tech companies.

Bill Gates, investor

Bill Gates is known as the founder of Microsoft. He is also one of the richest people in the world. Bloomberg estimates Gates’ net worth at more than $130 billion.

Less known is the fact that Gates is also an avid investor through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which has a portfolio value of approximately $38 billion.

Gates has a close relationship with Warren Buffett, who is widely acknowledged as one of the great investors of all time, if not the greatest, so Gates has learned from the best. Warren Buffett is a trustee of the foundation, and the two often play “bridge” (a card game) together to stay sharp. Additionally, about 20% of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio is invested in Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B,

Thanks to 13F filings, once a quarter we get a snapshot of what investors like Gates are doing with their portfolios. Institutional investors with more than $100 million in assets under management must file a 13F within 45 days of the end of the previous quarter. Many investors are waiting for the release of these 13Fs, as they provide some information about what the “smart money” is doing.

In its most recent 13F, we can see that Gates has added several new tech stocks to the portfolio, including Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), as well as the iShares US Technology ETF. Clearly, this is no big deal for Gates. According to the filing, he is worth about $6 million.

But its inclusion is notable, nonetheless, because it’s one of the few ETFs owned by Gates, and he clearly has his finger on the pulse of the tech sector. So, let’s take a closer look at this tech-oriented ETF that caught Gates’ attention.

What is the strategy of IYW ETF?

iShares says the IYW “seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of US equities in the technology sector.” It provides investors “exposure to U.S. electronics, computer software and hardware, and information technology companies.”

The fund was launched in 2000 and now has $12.6 billion in assets under management.

IYW’s portfolio

IYW’s portfolio is a comprehensive collection of America’s top technology companies. In total, the ETF holds 134 stocks, and its top 10 holdings make up 64.2% of the fund. Below, you can see an overview of IYW’s top 10 holdings using the TipRanks Holdings tool.

The list of holdings reads like a roll call of America’s best and brightest tech companies. Apple is the fund’s largest holding, followed by Microsoft, which Gates should know well. Other top holdings surprisingly include additional FAANG names like Meta Platform (NASDAQ: META) and alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGLE), as well as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO,

Collectively, IYW’s top holdings have an impressive collection of Smart Scores. The Smart Score is a proprietary quantitative stock scoring system created by TipRanks. It scores stocks from 1 to 10 based on eight market leading factors. A score of 8 or higher equates to an Outperform rating. Impressively, each of IYW’s top 10 holdings has an Outperform-equivalent Smart Score of 8 or higher.

Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta Platform and Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom all claim ‘perfect 10’ Smart scores. IYW has an Outperform-peer ETF Smart Score of 8.

long term excellence

Apart from this strong portfolio, IYW has been performing well over a long period of time. IYW is up an incredible 49.5% over the last year due to the surge in tech stocks. Over the last three years, it has returned a very respectable 12.8% on an annualized basis (as of October 31).

Looking ahead, IYW’s returns are excellent. Over the last five years, it has provided investors with an annualized return of 19.2%, and over the last decade, it has delivered a return of 18.6% on an annualized basis.

Looking at it another way, on a cumulative basis, an investor who invested $10,000 in IYW 10 years ago would have about $46,000 today.

expense ratio

IYW’s expense ratio of 0.40% isn’t great, but it’s not excessive either. An investor who puts $10,000 into the fund will pay $40 in fees during the first year. Assuming the expense ratio remains at 0.40% and the fund returns 5% per year going forward, this investor will pay $505 in fees over the course of a 10-year investment in the fund.

On the one hand, there are plenty of tech-focused ETFs, such as the various ARK ETFs, that charge much more than this. But on the other hand, there are other big tech ETFs, like Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), with cheap expense ratio.

According to analysts, is IYW stock worth buying?

Turning to Wall Street, IYW has earned a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 112 buy, 23 hold and zero sell ratings assigned over the past three months. The average IYW stock price target of $126.16 suggests 9.55% upside potential.

Gates may be on something

We don’t know exactly why Gates added IYW to his portfolio during the last quarter. However, the ETF’s highly-rated portfolio of top US technology stocks and its stellar long-term track record are good reasons to consider investing in it.

Gates certainly has a good sense of what’s going on in the US tech sector and he clearly thinks there is still plenty of opportunity in these types of stocks. This ETF is a convenient and effective way to invest in all this. The only downside to IYW is that its expense ratio is a bit higher than some of its peers. Still, given the kind of long-term performance it has produced, it’s unlikely that many investors will be complaining about the 0.40% expense ratio.

exposure

Source: finance.yahoo.com