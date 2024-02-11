IWG boss says UK ‘at a disadvantage’ as company considers US listing

IWG’s boss has branded Britain as a “bit of a downer” as the company considers a possible switch from a UK to a US listing.

Mark Dixon, who founded the flexible working firm, formerly known as Regus, in 2016, said the UK economy “looks very dull from the outside” and so we “will continue to consider” moving across the pond. “.

Dixon made the comments during an interview with the Sunday Times, in which he also announced that IWG is hoping to manage 2,000 new offices across the UK within the next five years.

The bold target, which equates to one new center a day, represents a huge increase in vacancies for the company, which opened only 65 new centers last year. This runs contrary to the common narrative that bosses want employees to make a permanent return to the office rather than keeping them in co-working spaces.

Last week, L’Oréal told employees they would have to work from the office at least two Fridays a month to prevent low attendance on weekends. Meanwhile, Ernst & Young and several City law firms have begun monitoring employees’ general office attendance by tracking gate data anonymously.

But Dixon declares that this “return to the office” story is being exaggerated, and that employees are skeptical about the need for the commute, arguing that it depends on their employers’ desire for higher office numbers. It will be heavy.

The openings subscribe to IWG’s new operating model, whereby the firm manages office spaces solely on its own books rather than leasing from landlords. This approach allows the firm to avoid the costs and risks of leasing, thus eliminating a major pitfall into which co-working office providers like WeWork have fallen foul of.

Dixon also admitted that the prospect of switching to a US listing – and the fact that IWG would need to become a larger company to make the move successful – played a role in his decision-making process around the ambitious expansion.

The company is also making other changes to its business as it gears up for the potential listing change, including changing its reporting currency to dollars and reporting its financials under U.S. accounting standards.

The IWG did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: www.cityam.com