Ivy League students went to Palestine on spring break – then ‘targeted Israelis on campus’

Ivy League university students who had participated in spring break trips to Palestine organized by a New York non-profit organization returned to their college campuses and then founded anti-Israel groups that targeted Jewish students and the Israelis’ Hamas. Celebrated the massacre.

According to the Harvard Crimson, several students who participated in the Palestine Trek trip over spring break this year returned to Harvard University a month later to found Graduate Students 4 Palestine (GS4P).

The student group was one of the organizers of recent pro-Palestine demonstrations at the elite school.

Harvard Divinity School graduate student Alon Teti-Temelko, one of the founders of GS4P, was filmed this week allegedly attacking an Israeli Harvard Business School student who was filming a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

According to a report by the Washington Free Beacon, Teti-Temalco is being investigated by campus police and the FBI. Neither Harvard nor Teti-Temelco returned The Post’s request for comment Friday.

Harvard Divinity School student Teti-Temelko (right) allegedly attacks an Israeli business student at a Harvard protest this week, in video footage shared by the Jewish group Canary Mission. @canarymission/X This was Teti-Tamoko during a trip to Palestine in 2020. It is reported that he is being investigated by FBI.pym.org. Alom Tete-Temalco is the founder of Harvard’s Graduates 4 Palestine, which was founded a month after PalTrek’s trip to Palestine this year. She previously had a summer internship at the Carter Center and was photographed with former President Carter and his wife Rosalynn. Carter Center

Teti-Temalco is also a proctor, a staff member who advises graduate students and lives in their dormitory.

According to a post on Harvard Law School’s website, more than 170 Harvard graduate students participated in the PalTrek trip this year, with students invited to “share-back” in April.

“Join PalTrek’s Bear Witness share-back session to learn about what they witnessed in occupied Palestine, how it affected them, and how their experiences connect to the broader struggle for Palestinian liberation,” the post says. Be.”

Some students said they felt “a new sense of urgency” to help Palestinians after a week-long tour of refugee camps and meetings with politicians and human rights activists in the region. According to a travel website, the trip cost $1,400 per person.

Teti-Temalco was participating in a “mass die-in” on October 27 when an Israeli student was allegedly attacked.@harvardpsc/Instagram

“Coming back from PalTrek, there is a renewed sense of urgency around organizing around Palestine,” Maya RF Alper, a student at Harvard Kennedy School, told the Crimson in April.

“The opportunity to be in Palestine, to hear their story from Palestinians in their own homes, on their own terms, in their own words, was incredibly powerful to me, and so I felt the call to disseminate more stories was really urgent.” Is.”

At the University of Virginia, Paltrack participant Katie Haddad urged her fellow students to “be violently aware of the subjugation that terrorizes Palestinians and the ways in which they resist it,” according to the Virginia Law Weekly, a student paper. In an April article for.

Berkeley Law students on Paltrek trip to Palestine. The New York nonprofit has been organizing the trips since 2019. berkeley law

According to the most recently available tax filing with the IRS, Paltrack was founded in 2018 and is based in an apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Its website says it “bears witness to human rights abuses in Palestine.”

The group reported donations of $135,571 in 2019, according to the filing. It’s not clear who finances the group, but 2019 tax forms reviewed by The Post say the trips are organized by PalTrek in conjunction with “top-tier graduate programs,” which it did not name.

According to the tax filing, “Each designed and carried out a customized trek to Palestine with our guidance and support.”

Zeena Agha is one of the founding board members of Paltrack, whose offices are located in a residential building on the Upper East Side.

Paltrack’s four board members are Rande Wahbe, a PhD candidate in anthropology at Harvard, and Jenna Agha, an Iraqi-Palestinian writer who completed her master’s degree in Middle Eastern studies at Harvard.

In 2019, the two women organized a “teach-in” on “the ongoing Nakba in Palestine” at the New York non-profit organization People’s Forum, which organized an All Out for Palestine rally in Times Square the day after October 7. Helped in. Genocide in Israel.

“Nakba”, meaning catastrophe, refers to the displacement of approximately 700,000 Palestinians after Israel became independent in 1948.

Wahbe, who is listed as Paltrack’s president, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Randa Wahbe is one of the founding board members of Paltrack. He is also a PhD candidate in anthropology at Harvard.The People’s Forum

The inaugural PalTrek trip organized by the group took place in 2019 with 11 students from Columbia University.

“Our trip began with an orientation day in Jerusalem, where students received a tour of the Old City and were exposed to the realities of the Occupation firsthand,” a post on Paltrack’s website says.

“From there, we spent most of their time in the occupied West Bank, volunteering with Palestinian human rights organizations and meeting Palestinians from all walks of life.”

PalTrek was organized in response to Itrek, a New York-based non-profit organization that has been organizing trips to Israel for graduate students since 2012 to “educate a generation of leaders about Israel’s values ​​and global contributions.” Is organizing.

The Columbia Law Post states, “Tours like Itrek offer foreign students vacations to Palestine/Israel, while Palestinian refugees are barred from returning to their homes in the same region.”

Source: www.bing.com