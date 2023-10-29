I’ve tested dozens of travel bags this year, and this leather tote tops them all

Over the past year, I’ve been lucky enough to try out many travel bags from different brands – some of which won me over with their functional designs and thoughtful features. But, even with so much access to these incredible bags, whenever I’m getting ready to take off, I still reach for my trusty Longchamp Le Pilage Tote (which I’ve been carrying with me since 2012). That is, until I discovered the Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote.

Despite loving its timeless look (which matches well with everything) and its spaciousness, the Longchamp Le Pilage tote has always fallen short in terms of functionality. It didn’t have nearly enough pockets and I struggled to strategically pack everything I needed for my travel day. Needless to mention, it was always incredibly difficult to find anything in this purse, and I would panic at the TSA security line and terminal gate trying to find my phone, headphones, and other easily lost things. . Through my laptop, books and toiletry bag. It wasn’t until a recent trip that I realized the bag was no longer working for me, which prompted a search that led me to Quince’s Triple Compartment Shopper Tote.

Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote

What immediately sets the Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote apart from my old travel bags are its pockets. Thanks to a handy zippered divider that also doubles as a laptop or tablet sleeve, it offers three compartments for all my packing needs. There are also slip pockets on both sides of the divider to hold things you’ll need quick access to (think: phone, boarding pass, keys, and headphones).

Besides increasing storage, it keeps me more organized by helping me separate and find my stuff neatly; I no longer have to worry about people holding me up when I’m trying to fit my laptop in between my books and toiletry bag after going through TSA security or trying to find my phone at the bottom of my bag to show my boarding pass. Not required.

Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote

Another thoughtful feature that has won me over is the protective metal feet on the bottom of the bag. Not only do they keep the base from getting dirty, but they also allow the Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote to stand on its own – a luxury I didn’t realize I was sorely missing. If my old bag wasn’t securely balanced and zipped up, it would fall and spill all over my luggage on the floor, and there was even a time when a TSA agent placed it horizontally in the airport security compartment (which You could) then everything fell into place. Imagine that was stressful getting up at that moment).

Beyond its functionality, the Quince Triple Compartment Shopper Tote is undeniably stylish with its top-grain Italian leather and crisp construction. The top handles have a comfortable 10-inch drop (I wish they were a little longer but they’d hardly be a deal breaker) and the bag’s 12-inch x 14.5-inch x 5.5-inch frame is enough to carry everything I need. Large enough, but still sleek enough that it doesn’t feel bulky. I’ve taken it on a few flights and can’t wait to see how it performs as a commuter bag.

Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote

Needless to say, I’m going to be spending a lot of time with the Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote. I’ll still hang on to my old Longchamp bag to have as a packable tote when needed, but it’s definitely been de-cushioned. Head over to Quince so you can try it yourself, or keep scrolling to explore other top-rated tote bags that travelers love.

At the time of publication, pricing started at $150.

