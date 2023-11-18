I've Planned 6 Asset Sales—Here's How I Can Make My Assets Profitable

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

A month-long getaway trip for Lale Boz, founder of interior design firm Normal, moved across the country from New York to Los Angeles. “It was just summer for me,” she says. But six weeks turned into 12, and after traveling back and forth for about a year, she decided to relocate out West permanently. . This transformation was also the inspiration for hosting her first estate sale, located in her Brooklyn apartment. To end his East Coast life, his goal was to sell the place altogether. Everything had to go. Boz had participated in traditional estate sales in Los Angeles on behalf of clients, but had never hosted a sale of his own. It was an instant success: 2,400 tickets, each of which guaranteed a 30-minute shopping session in her beloved loft apartment, sold out in just four days.

But when she left, selling the property was the last thing on her mind. “I was basically working 24-7 to build a bigger and better community in L.A.,” she says, which included finding creatives (who eventually turned into friends and teammates) to help build events. Gai) was included in the recruitment. That all changed in June when DJ, podcaster and Domino digital cover star, Amrit Tietz, called and asked him to organize an estate sale on his behalf, “We literally shook hands and said, let’s go anarchy together, ” Boz says. Result: “Not a single piece of furniture was left.” She’s now hosted six—and counting.

What a modern-day estate sale looks like

An estate sale is usually held at a deceased person’s home to help sell off their remaining belongings. Purchase programs may also be available when someone is planning to downsize, but the selling point is that everything on the premises is available for purchase – it is the entire property! Companies set the price of goods and make profits from commissions on total sales; Marketing often involves roadside signs, like a garage sale.

Boz uses the E wordstate sale Because it’s the name of an event that clearly states the purpose, but the energy it shares is completely different. It’s less about endings and more about new beginnings, giving well-cared-for items a second life and connecting in real life with fellow design-minded individuals who already belong to digital communities. . Below, we’re exploring exactly what it takes to host a successful sale from start to finish.

First

Boz requires a minimum of five to six weeks for planning. During this time, his team photographs the place with clients, which serves as their farewell gift and for promotional purposes. Next, a graphic designer creates a digital footprint of the sale, sure to show off the home’s uniquely individual style. Boz’s team also begins the laborious process of detailing inventory, creating a detailed Excel sheet that includes pricing for hundreds of items. Every sale he makes is on a real home, which comes with its own benefits and challenges. For starters, he doesn’t have to worry about renting a pop-up space, but that means his team has to put in a lot of effort to ensure privacy, quiet, and parking spaces for other tenants in the building.

One to two weeks before the event, tickets go on sale, which is essential as they ensure that the house is not crowded beyond its capacity. It also creates a certain level of hype—it’s an event you look forward to, not an event you’re waiting for It is possible Stopped by. In the week before the sale, Boz releases a presale email that provides a preview of the home, outlines frequently asked questions, and shows key pieces of furniture. At this stage, the largest items are actually available for purchase (but only if you’re willing to put down a 50 per cent deposit).

The cost to book a time slot is always $5, which helps cover logistical costs like staffing and time planning. A ticket typically guarantees a 30-minute shopping window shared with up to 100 other buyers. Boz’s team aims to keep the home as intact as possible so buyers can experience it as if it were lived in, but sometimes it is necessary to rearrange the floor plan to accommodate the flow of foot traffic.

during

With the site ready, it’s time to open the doors. Sales typically take place over the course of two, six, or eight hour long days, starting at 10 a.m. and ending around dinner. To foster a sense of community, Boz keeps shoppers happy by serving snacks and drinks (usually provided by a local vendor) at the spot. Where will you find him? She’s always stationed at the front door, so she’s the first one to greet you as you walk in. She also has a member of her team on each floor or in each room, depending on the size of the home, which means your questions can be answered immediately. Answered. Prices are clearly marked with stickers on each item and the space is cleaned between each shopping appointment. In keeping with the spirit of the original estate sale, in addition to furniture and decor, there’s always a selection of clothing, plants, and miscellaneous objects (like Porsche wheels!) in the mix.

The advantage of shopping at this type of sale is that both the booze and the host are trusted sources and it is a ticketed event, guaranteeing you a look around in a safe environment. For similar reasons, she rarely negotiates prices, as Boz, her team, and vendors agree on reasonable numbers that reflect each item’s value. “The price is worth noting; It may sound great to people, but it’s actually less than what you’d get if you got it from a store or, you know, Chairish or Firstdibs,” she explains.

Ready to check out? Be prepared for anything. Payment options vary depending on what the customer is most comfortable with, whether it’s Venmo, Zelle, cash, PayPal, or Apple Pay.

after

Running a successful sale is of course measured monetarily: Boz is committed to leaving no item behind for its customer. (She also earns a good commission on each sale). But her favorite aspect of the entire weekend remains the relationships made. “It started out simply as a community,” she says. “Now I feel like it’s back to its roots, back to what I started, Because it was all about people connecting with each other through those spaces.”

The final phase of the sale focuses on closing on the home. Mondays are for scheduled furniture pickup – Boz has built relationships with reliable movers like Lugg to move out larger items. The little that is not sold is often donated. “Basically, customers keep moving. They literally pack up and leave,” she says. Boz jokes that it’s not even a free move, it’s a profitable step.

The number of repeat purchases is common, which shows that people are choosing to decorate their space gradually rather than favoring solutions like fast fashion. “It’s become the dominant cycle of life, that everything is connected through sustainability and secondhand and community,” she says. “That’s the thing that warms my heart the most.”

If you want to join the estate selling movement, follow @normal.nyc For sales announcements, including seasonal markets on both coasts.

