Ivanka Trump's testimony in business fraud case will test her loyalty to Donald Trump, a legal expert believes

There’s no way around it, Ivanka Trump will have to testify in Donald Trump’s civil case and it will challenge her loyalty to her father. Even though she may be moving further and further away from the former president’s political ambitions for 2024, Ivanka is well aware of how her father runs the Trump Organization after serving as his executive vice president prior to his tenure in the White House. We do.

Ivanka, who was able to get herself excused as a defendant in a New York trade fraud case, will essentially testify against her father and her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump. Legal Analyst Glenn Kirshner, Host justice mattersHe believes the situation is “about to go from bad to worse” for the former president as his financial secrets are exposed.

United States President Donald Trump speaks with his daughter Ivanka during a video conference with NASA astronauts on the International Space Station in the Oval Office of the White House. April 24, 2017 Ron Sachs/CNP/MEGA.

“Do you really think there’s any chance that Don Jr., and Eric and Ivanka can give their sworn testimony without lying, without committing perjury?” Kirshner raised questions on the recent episode. “Finally, after Judge Angoron has already granted partial summary judgment, they are going to testify about their business practices, their father’s business practices. In other words, the judge has already found that massive business fraud was committed by Donald Trump and others at the Trump Organization.

Kirshner thinks Donald Trump’s biggest enemy at this point is going to be “truth-seeking” and it may be his adult children who will throw him under the bus to save themselves. “Do you really think that Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka will be able to withstand the rigors of examination and cross-examination? He is a hostile witness who will be cross-examined by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ team,” he said. For Ivanka, this will be the ultimate test of loyalty and anyone who knows Donald Trump understands that for him loyalty is above all, everything.

Source: www.sheknows.com