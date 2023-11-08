Ivanka Trump to testify in fraud trial against family business

Ivanka Trump on Wednesday will become the fourth member of her family to testify in a civil case brought by the New York attorney general, offering her response to allegations of widespread fraud at the Trump Organization.

Attorney General, Letitia James, sued former President Donald J. Accused Trump of inflating his net worth to obtain favorable loans from banks. Ms Trump, whose testimony follows that of her father and adult brothers, is expected to be questioned about how the former president’s assets were valued.

Ms Trump was initially a defendant, like her father, brothers and the Trump Organization itself, but an appeals court dismissed the case against her. He chose to refrain from taking the stand, but the court required his participation.

The testimony will mark Ms. Trump’s first appearance in a trial that jeopardizes the future of the family business she once directed. Although she was seen as heir to the family business, Ms Trump followed her father to the White House, where she became embroiled in his polarizing presidency.

Following her father’s election defeat in 2020, Ms Trump sought to distance herself from his company – and his growing legal problems, which now include four criminal indictments. Ms Trump also appointed her own lawyer, separate from the legal team representing her family, to Ms James’s case, a person with knowledge of the situation said, a move that angered some in the former president’s camp. Gave.

The last time Ms Trump testified about her father – before the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol – it was a major embarrassment for the former president. In testimony broadcast at a prime-time congressional hearing, Ms Trump acknowledged that her father lost the 2020 election, leading her to attack him for being “checked out” in the final days of his administration.

Although there was tension in their relationship for some time, the two have reconciled somewhat and talk regularly, the person with knowledge of the matter said.

In the New York case, she will appear not as a top executive of the Trump Organization, but as a former employee with intimate knowledge of the company’s practices, even though she has a highly personal connection to the case.

Ms Trump played a central role in establishing some of the company’s relationships with financial institutions – notably Deutsche Bank – and is likely to be questioned about this, as well as about her knowledge of the annual financial statements. Those who are at the center of this will also be interrogated. Case.

Here’s what else you need to know:

Ms Trump’s testimony came two days after her father took the stand and delivered a blistering performance in which he attacked Ms James, a Democrat, as a “political hack” and described the trial as “very unfair”. He denied involvement in the fraud, but admitted a role in preparing the financial statements.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump testified, seeking to distance themselves from statements they both said were mostly the province of accountants.

Before trial, the judge, Arthur F. Angoron discovered that the financial statements were fraudulent, giving Ms James a huge victory. The trial will decide what punishment Mr Trump could face. The Attorney General has asked that they be fined $250 million and permanently barred from doing business in New York.

Justice Engoron has barred Mr Trump from commenting about his legal staff. The former president violated that order twice, for which he had to pay a fine of $15,000.

Source: www.nytimes.com