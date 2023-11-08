Ivanka Trump to testify in fraud case against family business in New York

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

NEW YORK — Ivanka Trump is scheduled to testify in a New York fraud trial against the family business on Wednesday, two days after her father denied any wrongdoing and criticized the case, the state attorney general and the judge.

His testimony will also come a week after his two adult brothers testified in a civil case, both of which recused themselves from a lawsuit accusing state officials of falsifying the Trump Organization’s financial documents in search of better business deals. Have removed.

Last year, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Ivanka Trump, along with the former president, his brothers, Trump Organization officials and the company. James’s office alleged a long-running fraud that involved specific illegal acts, including falsification of records.

Trump’s eldest daughter was dismissed as a named defendant in the case by an appellate court in June. Ivanka Trump left the Trump Organization in 2017 to become her father’s White House advisor.

She is expected to be the last witness called by James’ investigation team. She is the last of her relatives to testify in the case, although the defense can recall her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and their father as witnesses when presenting evidence.

Donald Trump has made multiple appearances at the trial in addition to being required to appear on Monday to testify. Trump interrupted his testimony several times to touch on what he considers unfair targeting by Democratic law enforcement officers, including James.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron said in an effort to control the proceedings, “This is not a political rally.” “This is a courtroom.”

Trump said that statements made about the financial situation in the case were actually understating his true net worth and the banks were given a disclaimer on Trump’s statements, inviting them to conduct their own financial analysis of the company. I went.

James’s office brought a civil case on the grounds that Trump and other company executives knowingly inflated annual statements of their net worth to defraud banks and insurance companies. In doing so, Trump allegedly received more favorable interest rates and insurance premiums on a false basis.

Angoron ruled before trial that the defendants were liable for gross civil fraud. The lawsuit now focuses on whether specific illegal acts were committed in the process.

The civil case means no individual defendants will face jail time. James is seeking to recover at least $250 million of allegedly ill-gotten gains and has asked Angoron, who is deciding the case rather than a jury, to impose severe sanctions on Trump. How the organization can operate in New York.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com